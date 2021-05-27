Cancel
Gaming has countless benefits for older people - why have marketers shunned them?

By Ellen Ormesher
The Drum
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re still under the impression that gaming is the domain of teenage boys, it might surprise you to learn that it’s actually the 55- to 64-year-old age group that makes up it fastest-growing demographic. And while marketers appear to be coming round to the idea that gaming can be attractive to older generations, questions remain around why they’ve been ignored for so long. We take a look as part of our deep dive into all things gaming.

India is recovering from the second wave of the coronavirus. With the state-wise lockdowns and social distancing protocols still being followed as a practice, the isolation continues to affect the individuals in every possible aspect. It has been particularly devastating for people who are single and live far from their loved ones. They distanced themselves from friends and family, the work got heavier, and they started spending more time indoors in their own company. It has not been an easy year for those looking for love and wanted to explore the idea of meeting someone new, thus making them lonely. To better understand how people felt during this year, happn, a leading international dating app recently administered an in-app survey in India with a hope to gain an insight on how people are holding up emotionally. The aim of the survey was to understand the best way to support their users during these difficult times.