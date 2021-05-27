Gaming has countless benefits for older people - why have marketers shunned them?

Reason was up early after falling asleep a bit late last night. She attributes the former to me, alas. Meanwhile, I dreamt I'd emailed a friend from grad school---the one who between 24 and 34 broke up with a prof, beat lymphoma, married a fellow grad student, had two kids, buried her mother (only parent she'd known), got a good job, and had her third child---to unburden myself about health woes. This is the thing about grad school since the 1990s, however: one knows not to email friends who teach unless one's in casual contact already or it's an emergency because they drop regularly off personal messages or Twitter or what have you for multiple months per year, while requests from their students and their committee/dept/etc. duties are too much. We aren't in casual contact because, like nearly everyone I was friends with during grad school, she now lives several thousand km away. Thus instead I awoke wondering how she's doing, whether she's okay. Her mother escaped cancer several times before succumbing; both stress and environmental factors contributed, for both of them.