Public Health

CDC Says Half of American Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

 12 days ago

The national numbers a good to the CDC says Half of all American adults have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Brown University's Dr Ashish Joshi says it's a meaningful milestone. No country has gotten this. Any people of accented this quickly, So I think it's terrific. Now we've got to keep working away at the other 50%. I think we're going to get a vast majority of them were just you know, we've just got some work ahead of us at the White House had set a goal of getting 70% of American adults fully vaccinated by July,

Ashish Joshi
#Cdc#Cdc#Brown University#The White House#American Adults#Country#July
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

88 Percent of COVID Patients Have This in Common, Study Says

More than 33 million people in the U.S. contracted COVID over the last year, and for the many survivors, that means some protection from getting infected again. Research over the last year has shown that people who had COVID typically develop some level of immunity against the virus through antibodies and other factors, potentially long after they've recovered from their illness. The question of how long, however, has remained a major point of contention. Now, new research has found some answers: About 88 percent of people who had COVID maintain antibodies for at least 10 months after initial infection.
Worldkentlive.news

Three fully vaccinated people in hospital, says Matt Hancock

Three fully vaccinated people have been hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Matt Hancock has said. The Health Secretary said the vaccine is “breaking the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths, a link that was rock solid back in the autumn”. He told MPs: “Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have...
Georgia Statenowhabersham.com

CDC Director: Low vaccination rates put Georgia at risk

(GPB) Georgians are at increased risk of COVID-19 spikes because of the low vaccination rates in parts of the state, infectious disease experts, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said recently during the 9th annual Atlanta Summit on Global Health. Walensky said that also...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus. The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings. The confirmed case under...
Travelcaribbeannationalweekly.com

US Warns Against All Travel to Haiti with Level 4 Alert

The United States Department of State has issued a warning against all travel to Haiti with a Level 4 – “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and Covid-19″- alert. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

FDA to consider allowing younger children to get COVID-19 vaccine

NATIONWIDE — COVID-19 vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will meet this week to consider whether expanding access to vaccines for children will be safe and effective in preventing the virus. One brand of the vaccines are already available to youths as young as 12-years-old. What You Need...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Study Pinpoints Cancer Patients at Highest Risk From COVID

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized patients with active cancer are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who've survived cancer and patients who've never had cancer, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 4,200 patients hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in New...
InternetYubaNet

Study: Malicious bots are the primary pathogen of COVID-19 misinformation on social media

“The coronavirus pandemic has sparked what the World Health Organization has called an ‘infodemic’ of misinformation,” said Dr. John W. Ayers, a scientist who specializes in public health surveillance. “But, bots –like those used by Russian agents during the 2016 American presidential election– have been overlooked as a source of COVID-19 misinformation.”
HealthWYSH AM 1380

State Health Department receives CDC funding to address health disparities

(TDH press release) The Tennessee Department of Health today announced receipt of a $38.8 million award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address COVID-19 health disparities. The two-year, non-research grant is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. “We know COVID-19 has disproportionately...
Public Healthprofilenewsusa.com

Global Health: Corona is receding

The World Health Organization has reassured the countries of the world about the level of global spread of the Corona virus, confirming that positive indicators have been recorded in terms of the epidemic’s decline. The Director-General of the Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “We are seeing encouraging signs in terms...
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Here’s how we can rebuild health care post-pandemic

More than 36,000 aspiring physicians recently matched into residencies across the United States. More than 7,500 earned their degrees at international medical schools. These newly minted doctors, many of whom are U.S. citizens who chose to study abroad, will play an outsized role in treating the underserved communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
HealthJamestown Sun

Health research roundup: home address and obesity unrelated

Does your address predict your waistline, or is it your paycheck?. A new study says it may be the latter, finding that obesity is higher in less-populated communities, but that the causes do not appear to be due to the increased presence of drive-throughs. You know, the kind that ask...
LifestyleAustralian News

Study finds why overweight people shouldn't consume alcohol

Sydney [Australia], June 6 (ANI): A recent study led by the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre observed medical data from nearly half a million people and found that people who are obese and overweight worsens liver-damaging effects of alcohol. "People in the overweight or obese range who drank were...
Alabama StateNew Haven Register

Doctor: Alabama's lagging vaccination rates a concern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An infectious disease expert said Monday that he is concerned about lagging vaccination rates in Alabama as well as the number of unvaccinated people who appear to have abandoned wearing masks. Alabama has the second-lowest percentage of people vaccinated, ranking only above Mississippi, according to numbers...