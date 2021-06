Unless otherwise noted, registration for events can be done by visiting the events tab at http://arboretum.harvard.edu. In the Groves: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 19. Free. For information: https://arboretum.harvard.edu/events. Participants can immerse themselves in the deep beauty of trees in this story and music journey through the Arboretum. Led by Oracle award-winning storyteller Diane Edgecomb and Celtic harper Margot Chamberlain, this unfolding performance of ancient tales and songs from cultures around the world takes place in a variety of groves — birch, cherry, and evergreen — at some of the Arboretum’s loveliest spots. Not designed for children under 12, and dogs are not allowed. COVID guidelines will be followed.