Exercise, Nutrition, Obesity

Eating healthy is not talked about enough. While everyone knows the benefits of eating foods with high nutritional value, it’s not easy to practice daily. Indian Nutrition Week is celebrated every year from September 1st to September 7th to raise awareness about healthy eating habits and nutrition. As parents, it’s vital that you set an example for your kids to teach them the importance of eating healthy food. Kids generally love to indulge in less nutritious foods like chocolates, burgers, fries, ice cream, and pizzas. It’s okay to have these unhealthy foods once in a while, but the problem arises when it becomes a regular affair. So, how do you prevent your kids from consuming unhealthy food? Here are ten tips and tricks that you can follow to boost your kids’ intake of a healthy diet and teach them the importance of nutrition:

NUTRITION ・ 5 DAYS AGO