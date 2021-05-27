Exercise, Nutrition, Obesity
Nutrition, exercise, and obesity are critical factors to evaluate in relation to multiple chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. Our research ranges from understanding the impact of obesity and diabetes on health outcomes in developing countries to lifestyle interventions in cancer patients and survivors to improve quality of life and treatment adherence. We focus on rigorous epidemiologic methods in both observational studies and randomized controlled trials and incorporate genetics, novel biomarkers, and innovative exposure assessments into our studies.ysph.yale.edu
