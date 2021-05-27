Public notice platform update: Join CNPA webinar June 3 for crucial details

PUBLIC HEARING FOR COMMENT ON DRAFT REDISTRICTING MAP. A public hearing for comment on a draft Cranston redistricting map, Scenario A1, will be held by the Cranston Redistricting Commission, which will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, Third Floor at Cranston City Hall, 869 Park Ave., Cranston, RI 02910-2786. The hearing will allow members of the public to review and provide feedback on a draft map of Cranston wards that is under consideration by the Commission. An interactive, GIS web version and PDF version of the draft map, in addition to all associated data, is also available for public review at the Cranston Redistricting Map Gallery on the Redistricting webpage, which can be found under the Canvassing Authority webpage on the City of Cranston website, www.cranstonri.gov. Public comment on the draft map, or comment related to any aspect of the redistricting process, may also be submitted via email at canvassing@cranstonri.org.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO