Patek Philippe Just Dropped 7 New Takes on Its Sporty Aquanaut Watch
Following up on the April drop of four new Nautilus watches, Patek Philippe is giving collectors what they want again by introducing a new generation of its sporty Aquanaut, its second hottest model, with seven new references. They include the first white-gold chronograph, an Aquanaut Luce Travel Time with a new dual-time movement for ladies, and three new stainless-steel Aquanaut Luce models with new colors and larger case sizes—up from 35.6 to 38.8 mm.robbreport.com