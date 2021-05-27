Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Patek Philippe Just Dropped 7 New Takes on Its Sporty Aquanaut Watch

By Carol Besler
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following up on the April drop of four new Nautilus watches, Patek Philippe is giving collectors what they want again by introducing a new generation of its sporty Aquanaut, its second hottest model, with seven new references. They include the first white-gold chronograph, an Aquanaut Luce Travel Time with a new dual-time movement for ladies, and three new stainless-steel Aquanaut Luce models with new colors and larger case sizes—up from 35.6 to 38.8 mm.

robbreport.com
Robb Report

Robb Report

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#White Gold#Black Gold#Safari Brown#Bezel#Aquanaut Luce Travel Time#Sports Watches#18 Karat Rose Gold#Applied Gold Numerals#Collectors#Feature#Models#Lume#Ladies#Steel#Men#Sweep Seconds#Line#Women#Larger Case
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
GoldFratello Watches

Patek Philippe Drops Two White Gold Aquanaut Chronographs In Navy Blue and Army Green

The Aquanaut is making its way through the ranks. The Aquanaut’s design is a derivative of the Nautilus, and it always stood in its shadow, but the times they are a-changing. There are no less than 17 models in Patek Philippe’s sporty-chic Aquanaut collection nowadays. And if that doesn’t count for something, there are complications like the Travel Time and Chronograph models to add gravitas to the collection. Today Patek Philippe drops two white gold Aquanaut Chronographs in navy blue and army green gradient dials to further strengthen the ranks. The ambitious Aquanaut is on the rise.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Patek Philippe Is Pushing a New Model to Center Stage

Welcome to Always On Time, where we're always there when you call with the most interesting new watches in the world. The watch: a smorgasbord of new Patek Philippe Aquanauts. The single best thing about this watch: there are seven of them!. The backstory: Patek Philippe’s sportier lines—the Nautilus and...
Beauty & Fashioncollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE FIRST SERIES REF. 3940J

When the ref. 3940 was launched in 1985, the market was shaken by this innovative new look that was very different in appearance to the earlier Patek Philippe perpetual calendars. Bold and elegant, the first series ref. 3940 (as it is now known) featured sunken registers that have aged with time, as well as a signature font that is much more ‘vintage’ in appearance than later series. This early example is beautifully preserved and making a rare watch even rarer, the first series dial is in German. For an important study of this reference, please read this In-Depth Collectability article.
InstagramFratello Watches

Patek Philippe Nautilus — Video Killed The Radio Star

My earliest encounter in the flesh with the Patek Philippe Nautilus was somewhere in the early 2000s. Probably 2002 or 2003. Of course, I knew about the watch and read about it, but it was a rare thing. The Nautilus 5711/1A hadn’t even been introduced yet. In those years, every...
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

Seiko introduces two new updates to its 1965 and 1970 dive watches

Seiko is releasing two new versions of its classic dive watches with fabric straps that are designed for use underwater. Based on their 1965 (40.5mm) and 1970 (42.7mm) dive watch designs, the watches feature fabric straps that are crafted using a traditional Japanese braiding technique called Seichu. The straps have a unique look and construction that have a tensile strength that is said to be four times that of their traditional fabric straps and the fabric's durability and resistance is said to allow for the straps to perform well underwater. Both models feature a 6R35 automatic movement with a 70 hour power reserve, stainless steel cases, Lumibrite coating on the hands and indexes, 200M water resistance, and a magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m.
Designers & Collectionscollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE ELLIPSE ANNIVERSARY SET, REF. 5738P AND 3738/100P

In 2008, Patek Philippe released a limited edition of 100 Ellipse box sets to commemorate the 40th anniversary of this classic design. The set contained a jumbo ref. 5738P and a mid-size 3738/100P, white gold ref. 9108G cufflinks and a specially made, white gold necklace with 69 internally flawless Top Wesselton diamonds and 29 sapphires. The ‘His and Her’ set is accompanied by a special Patek Philippe Ellipse box in ebony to accommodate each piece as well as a drawer for the necklace. For Ellipse lovers, this is the ultimate gift box and it is nearly impossible to find an unworn set today for your collection.
Designers & Collectionsacquiremag.com

Issey Miyake celebrates 20 years of its watch line with a new model from Naoto Fukusawa

Marking the 20th anniversary of Issey Miyake's watch collection is a new model from legendary designer Naoto Fukusawa with the Ellipse. The new model features a unique elliptic case, a shape that is surprisingly rare in the world of watches. Available in a 45mm chronograph or a 41mm three-hander, the watch comes in stainless steel on a mesh bracelet or gold-plated stainless steel on a leather strap. Both are powered by a Seiko VJ21 Quartz movement with a battery life of 2 years in the chronograph or 3 years in the three-hand.
Lifestylecollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE MINUTE REPEATING CHRONOGRAPH POCKET WATCH

Recently overhauled, this minute repeating chronograph has been restored to its original mechanical beauty. The tone from its gongs is clear and loud as expected for the 19 lignes movement striking within a rose gold case. The dial and movement are signed Tiffany & Co and the case, dial and movement are all confirmed by Patek Philippe on the Extract from the Archives. The rarely seen radial Arabic dial in white enamel makes for a strikingly beautiful aesthetic within a massive and heavy 55 mm pomme and gouge style case. A rare combination of rose gold, hunting case and the minute repeating chronograph make this watch incredible value for someone looking for an example of the highest level of complicated watchmaking from 140 years ago.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Sporty Luxury Timepieces

Parmigiani Fleurier added two new models to the Tonda GT collection, which was originally launched in 2020. The luxury accessory brand designed the collection to intersect its timepieces' elegance and fine craftsmanship with a sporty echelon of luxury. The luxury brand's newest launch includes timepiece models that feature bicolor silvered...
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

This Memorial Day weekend, it feels as if we’re not just marking the return to summer, but a return to life as normal. Accordingly, we’ve found plenty of gear for a successful MDW and future summer holidays to come. From minimalist aviators made in Japan for Westward Leaning, updated Jack Purcells created by Todd Snyder and Converse and a very J. Press approach to the polo shirt, this is the stuff summer vacation is made from. Let’s get at it.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Todd Snyder Reimagines Moscot’s Iconic Zilch Sunglasses Just in Time for Summer

Todd Snyder is turning 10 this fall, but the New York label isn’t wasting any time starting the celebrations. Just in time for summer, the menswear designer has launched a reimagined take on Moscot’s iconic Zilch sunglasses. Named The Nomad, the collaborative sunglasses offer a modern take on the classic shades. The model, which comes in four colors, takes its name from the location of the brand’s flagship store (NOrth of MADison Square Park), and the designer’s longing to travel again. To launch the sunglasses, Snyder worked directly with Zach Moscot, a fifth-generation Moscot and the company’s chief design officer.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin Team Up for an Airy New Tourbillon Watch

A high-flying new watch collaboration just raced onto the track. Girard-Perregaux launched its new Tourbillion with Three Flying Bridges on Tuesday, the first product of its young partnership with Aston Martin. The eye-catching timepiece comes in a limited series of 18 pieces, each priced at $146,000. The model’s triple bridges are a historical house signature that give the inner mechanics the illusion that they’re floating, and you can see both sides of the mechanism through panes of sapphire crystal. The timepiece also comes with a new strap that features Girard-Perregaux’s Rubber Alloy, an innovative rubber insert injected with white gold. The strap’s design is intended to evoke the Aston Martin racecars of the past.
Malibu, CARefinery29

OPI Just Dropped Its Summer Collection — & Every Shade Is Cali Fresh

Every season, OPI drops a collection that draws colour-palette inspiration from a remote destination. In the past, we've seen a bottled-up version of Scottish highlands and a rich burgundy sourced from a Tuscan winery outside of Milan. This summer, OPI brings us something brighter with a collection inspired by the tones — and vibes — of Malibu, California.
Apparelwatchtime.com

Vintage Dive Watches Resurface as Seiko Introduces New SPB239 and SPB237, Inspired by ’60s and ’70s Models

Few dive watches, historical or modern, enjoy such persistent praise from knowledgeable aficionados as those produced by Seiko. With a vast catalog of offerings at many different price points and levels of precision, the Japanese brand excels in producing watches that appeal to a wide variety of enthusiasts. Recently, Seiko once again revisited its archives to introduce two new vintage-inspired divers. The dual release includes the SPB239, which is a re-interpretation of Seiko’s first dive watch from 1965 (aka the 62MAS), and the SPB237, which a revamp of another noteworthy Seiko diver from the 1970s.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Montblanc Honors the Modern Woman With a Starry New $35,000 Limited-Edition Timepiece

Montblanc wants to honor the modern woman, and it’s doing so the only way it knows how: by releasing two new watches. The Bohème Perpetual Calendar Limited Edition 88 is $35,000 reference that comes in a 38 mm 18-karat white gold case set with 58 Top Wesselton diamonds along the bezel. The stunning dial showcases a starry night sky with a new Aventurine glass. Powered by the German watchmaker’s movement calibre MB 29.22, the piece features a patented perpetual calendar mechanism that indicates the day, date, month, leap year and a second time zone from the center—combined with a 24-hour display and a day and night indicator at 9 o’ clock. As the moniker suggests, the timepiece will be limited to just 88 examples.
Retailjingdaily.com

Was It A Smart Move For Patek To Kill Its Most Iconic Watch Line?

The Nautilus, launched in 1976, was designed by the legendary Gerald Genta, who also imagined the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, among other iconic watches. Before the Nautilus watch, steel was seen as a lesser material compared to gold, and steel watches were significantly cheaper than their gold counterparts. The Nautilus changed this.
Designers & Collectionsluxuo.com

Montblanc Celebrates Feminine Tenacity with the Bohème Collection

Famed for its wide catalogue of luxury products, one could say that at the core of Montblanc’s identity is a spirit of tenacity and purpose that drives the brand’s artisans to constantly refine their craft. And it’s exactly this mindset that their Bohème collection aims to embody. This line of exquisitely made women’s watches can be described as a feminine distillation of the manufacture’s tenacious spirit, celebrating the confidence, creativity, and elegance of the fairer sex. This year, Montblanc continues this tradition with the introduction of two new models and their latest Mark Maker.
ApparelHODINKEE

Sunday Rewind The Rolex Pepsi: Steel or Gold?

Watches are forever. We own them our whole lives and pass them down to those we love. That's one way to look at it. Another way is to realize that every watch gets discontinued at some point. Depending on the model, that can lead to a tremendous rise in monetary value. This past week, Danny Milton wrote about the existential dilemma that came with owning his own GMT-Master II "Batman" – a watch discontinued in 2019. For this week's Sunday Rewind, we thought we'd take a look at a pair of discontinued GMT's of Rolex past.