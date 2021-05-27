Patek Philippe Just Dropped 7 New Takes on Its Sporty Aquanaut Watch

When the ref. 3940 was launched in 1985, the market was shaken by this innovative new look that was very different in appearance to the earlier Patek Philippe perpetual calendars. Bold and elegant, the first series ref. 3940 (as it is now known) featured sunken registers that have aged with time, as well as a signature font that is much more ‘vintage’ in appearance than later series. This early example is beautifully preserved and making a rare watch even rarer, the first series dial is in German. For an important study of this reference, please read this In-Depth Collectability article.