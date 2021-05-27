Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wednesday Sports in Brief

CharlotteObserver.com
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after MLB’s announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired...

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Callaway
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Graham Spanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Obituary#Mlb New York#Ap#New York Mets#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Angels#The New England Patriots#The Indianapolis Colts#Hbcu#Golf Helena#The Match#Pga#Tnt#Spanish#Milan#Inter Milan#Serie A#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
MLB
Related
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Orlando Pride Wins Sports Business Journal’s 2021 Best in Sports Social Media Following Groundbreaking “Pride Stan” Activation

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 23, 2021) — Following one of the most innovative and buzzworthy sports social media activations of 2020, Orlando Pride’s “Pride Stan” account has been named Sports Business Journal’s “Best in Sports Social Media” at the prestigious Sports Business Awards on Wednesday evening. The Pride beat out four other stalwarts in the sports arena including the National Football League, the Arizona Coyotes, Bleacher Report and the Premier Lacrosse League.
MLBlamarledger.com

MLB unveils uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field

Major League Baseball shared with the world its 2021 All-Star Game uniforms on Thursday. The 91st Midsummer Classic on July 13 is taking place at Denver’s Coors Field. The two-button jersey features an oversized club-inspired graphic. On the back of the jersey will be a tally with the number of All-Star Game selections for the player wearing that uniform. Being hosted by the Rockies, the National League will wear white as the home team while the American League will be in dark blue.
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits. MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field. The host National League has white...
NFLYardbarker

State Farm Ranked No. 2 Stadium in NFL

The Cardinals are looking forward to a full contingent of fans being able to attend games at State Farm Stadium during the 2021 season. According to Mark Lane of the Touchdown Wire, the Red Sea will be sitting (and standing) in the second-best stadium in the NFL. Lane ranked all...
MLBchatsports.com

Here are MLB’s 2021 All-Star jerseys

Major League Baseball and Nike unveiled their designs for the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado and they are, in a word, not very good and actually probably pretty bad. As detailed by Chris Creamer here, the hat designs prominently feature a purple and white star with the mountain range design used in the Rockies logo behind each players’ own logo.
NFLprosportsextra.com

Former Houston Football Player Found Dead In Apartment!

This has been a very unfortunate year for professional athletes. It feels like 2021 has been littered with deaths of professional athletes, whether it is the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL. Unfortunately, the NFL was just hit again with another premature death. It was reported earlier this week that former...
Wisconsin Statetelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Wisconsin sporting events to be at full capacity

MADISON, Wis. — Following a season that saw University of Wisconsin sporting events played in empty venues, Wisconsin athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season. The decision was made by UW Athletics officials following consultation with campus officials. “We are thrilled...
MLBPosted by
Black Enterprise

MLB Initiates ‘101 Days of Negro Leagues Facts’ In Honor Of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

A week after the country celebrated the holiday of Juneteenth, Major League Baseball is doing its part in acknowledging a little Black history. Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have announced they are implementing a new digital and social media campaign that will support the “Negro Leagues 101” initiative led by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM).
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Give Rod Manfred another error for these awful All-Star Game jerseys

In dumbfounding, breathtaking fashion, Major League Baseball continues to make the wrong decision at every turn. Starting on Monday, the league’s bid to suppress foreign substance usage became a farcical sideshow, with pitchers stripping their belts off and essentially challenging Rob Manfred to figure something out or risk on-screen jockstraps and underwear ruining the precious sanctity of the game he doesn’t even seem to like.
MLBallmediany.com

Sports Media: Audacy Becomes Official MLB Podcast Partner with Flagship Series Set for Fall Debut

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. (Image Source: AP Photo/John Raoux) Partnership Includes Sales, Marketing & Promotional Collaboration Across Platforms. Major League Baseball and Audacy today announce a new multi-year wide-ranging audio agreement. The partnership makes Audacy the official digital audio and podcast...
MLBwktysports.com

Bob Ibach for MLB Commissioner?

Should Bob Ibach be the new MLB Commish? Our listeners think so, and after you hear Bob’s ideas on HOW to fix the mess that Major League Baseball has gotten themselves into, you’ll want him to. Bob is a weekly contributor on the WKTY Morning Show with Dave Carney, the...
MLBnewstalkflorida.com

The Oakland A’s Las Vegas Tour Continues

The Oakland Athletics dog and pony show will continue in Las Vegas next week as A’s officials assess possible ballpark sites in the market as part of getting Oakland’s attention to pony up money for needed infrastructure for a new Oakland baseball park. The Athletics ownership seems to have only Las Vegas for leverage in its talks with Oakland officials. Las Vegas started going after some form of Major League Baseball in 1999. Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman talked to a number of Major League Baseball team executives trying to convince them to move spring training operations to his city. Goodman failed. During 2003 and 2004 Las Vegas officials met with Major League Baseball about moving the then-MLB owned Montreal Expos to the desert market. MLB cut a deal with Washington, DC politicians and moved the team there in 2005. Goodman’s staff also tried to lure Florida Marlins owners Jeffrey Loria to the desert and failed. Loria ended up with public financing for a new Marlins ballpark at the site of the old Orange Bowl in Miami. In 2005, Goodman predicted that Las Vegas would have a Major League Baseball team by 2011.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Atlanta Braves last night 3-2 at Great American Ballpark. The teams play again this afternoon with pregame at 2:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP. Elsewhere in the National League. The Pittsburgh Pirates downed the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 at Busch Stadium. The...
MLBPosted by
PennLive.com

MLB All-Star Game gear: How to shop for official jerseys, hats

Major League Baseball revealed designs for its All-Star Game uniforms Thursday, and fans have a chance to shop for the apparel before the event arrives July 13. The online site Fanatics has put hats, jerseys and other officially licensed All-Star Game gear on sale. SHOP NOW: MLB All-Star Game on...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins Prediction, 6/26/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-132) Miami (+105) Zach Thompson and the Miami Marlins (31-43, 5th in NL East) play the Washington Nationals (36-36, 2nd in NL East) at Marlins Park on Saturday. The Nationals open this contest at -132 while the Marlins are priced at +105. The O/U opens at 7. The expected starting pitchers are Patrick Corbin and Zach Thompson.