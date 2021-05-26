SD Times news digest: JFrog updates DevOps platform, Red Hat JBoss EAP now available on Microsoft Azure, and Liquibase expands Database DevOps

Precision agriculture brings sensors, AI, and farming together to deliver better crops with lower environmental impact. Now it's also helping to track carbon. We often think of the Internet of Things (IoT) as applicable to the home or industry, but it has a far wider reach. There's an old adage that says "you can't change something if you can't measure it", which encapsulates much of how we build control systems. But what happens when those measurements are more precise and more detailed than we've previously been able to make? Suddenly, much more targeted changes are possible, because we now have a much higher level of knowledge about what's happening -- and more importantly, why.