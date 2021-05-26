Cancel
Software

SD Times news digest: JFrog updates DevOps platform, Red Hat JBoss EAP now available on Microsoft Azure, and Liquibase expands Database DevOps

By Jakub Lewkowicz
SDTimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJFrog announced new capabilities for its DevOps Platform that enhance binary lifecycle management at scale. One new capability is Federated Repositories which helps with managing binaries by abstracting the infrastructure layer to create a datacenter transparent repository between different remote locations or instances of the JFrog Platform. Other new capabilities...

sdtimes.com
Softwaretomtalks.blog

Microsoft Teams and Azure Communication Services news from Microsoft Build 2021

Microsoft Build is a developer-focused conference, but being that Microsoft Teams is as much platform as it is Collaboration-aaS/UCaaS there were a few interesting announcements related to Microsoft Teams. Here are what I think are the highlights. Microsoft Teams apps for meetings Improvements. Shared stage integration, in preview, provides developers...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Automatic HTTPS Preview for Microsoft Edge Browser Now Available

Microsoft on Tuesday announced an Automatic HTTPS preview feature for the Microsoft Edge browser. The Automatic HTTPS feature is currently available to Microsoft Edge Insider program participants using either the "Canary" or "Developer" distribution channels. It's available using version 92 of the Edge browser, but testers have to turn it on to use it.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft Compliance Extension for Chrome is now generally available

Microsoft has a diverse catalog of extensions for the Chrome Web Store including those for Teams, Office, Solitaire Collection, News and more. We have recently also seen examples of malicious developers taking advantage of this and releasing illegitimate extensions in the store with Microsoft's branding. But today, Microsoft has officially...
Technologytechgig.com

DevOps vs Cloud: Complete overview from a career POV

DevOps vs Cloud: Even if it is not ideal, one can exist without the other completely. The close relationship between the two is part of the confusion. . Yes, they are related, but in fact, they are two jobs and areas within IT. they're related. Even if it is not ideal, one can exist without the other completely.
Cell Phonesatoallinks.com

Get the latest updated Microsoft Azure AI Solution AI-100 exam questions

How to get high exam returns! You need to study hard, take the exam, and then successfully pass the exam to get a good job!. I am a Microsoft Azure AI Solution Exam Expert. Next, how to easily pass the exam, I will share with you! After passing the Microsoft Azure AI Solution certification exam, You will easily find a job or increase high returns! Any exam is not easy! But my suggestion will help you increase the pass rate! Pass the exam successfully!
Softwareslashdot.org

Now Generally Available: Microsoft's Open Source Java Distribution, 'Microsoft Build of OpenJDK'

"Microsoft has announced general availability of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, the open-source version of the Java development kit," reports ZDNet:. The release follows the April preview of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, a long-term support distribution of OpenJDK... Microsoft announced general availability for the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK at its Build 2021 conference for developers.
ComputersTechRepublic

Ready to dive into DevOps? Master Docker, Git and more with these online training courses

If you want a career in DevOps, this five-course online training is worth checking out. Successful software companies manage to deploy releases promptly because they're great at DevOps. Without DevOps, there will still be a glaring schism between the development and software teams of businesses, making it hard to collaborate and align goals. But with DevOps, both groups work together in all stages of software development to allow for faster fixes, resulting in a better product for the end user.
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

How DevOps has changed the way app security works (Part 2)

This is the second part of two articles. Please read the first article here. DevOps has made standardized application architectures obsolete. It’s time to rethink security instead. As discussed in my last article, the days when security teams could focus on a single, standardized environment like LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL,...
SoftwareSearchengineland.com

Facebook Import is now available in Microsoft Advertising

Microsoft Advertising is now rolling out Facebook Import, enabling advertisers to carry over their campaigns, ad groups, budgets, creative assets and more from Facebook into the Microsoft Audience Network, the company announced Friday. Why we care. Facebook Import allows advertisers to extend their campaigns to Bing and the Microsoft Audience...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

macOS native notifications for Microsoft Teams now available for Preview users

Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 10 native notifications support for Microsoft Teams in the month of April, but the company had to delay the macOS native notifications support as it wanted to make some additional changes before the rollout. Thankfully, macOS users won’t have to wait much longer from now, as the Teams engineering team has finally added the macOS native notifications support for all Preview users.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

JFrog weighs in on ensuring security throughout the DevOps process

When it comes to your developing an application and going through the DevOps process, it’s critical that organizations keep it secure, including once its deploy. That is especially the case when deploying Docker images. You can’t just leave your released Docker image on the shelf for a month because those vulnerabilities can accrue over time, according to Stephen Chin (pictured), vice president of developer relations at DevOps software creator JFrog Ltd.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Amazon ECS leverages Docker to make the DevOps experience smoother

DevOps is a technological function that more and more companies are relying on these days. As the market for its ancillary products, like cloud-native infrastructures, has grown, so has the palpable demand for support systems like container deployment services. It was in recognizing this demand early that Amazon Elastic Container Service was created in 2014.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Microsoft turns attention to multi-cloud and AI with Azure updates

Microsoft delivered more than 100 product and service announcements at its Build conference last week. As CEO Satya Nadella said in his keynote, these announcements support the continued “tech intensity” that has accelerated throughout the 2020 global pandemic, expediting the company’s investments in digital transformation — especially the adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data.
Softwareaithority.com

KMS Lighthouse Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to KMS Lighthouse to Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability and Agility of Azure to Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies. KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, announced the availability of the Lighthouse solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an...
AgricultureTechRepublic

Microsoft's Azure IoT platform helps make farming greener as well as smarter

Precision agriculture brings sensors, AI, and farming together to deliver better crops with lower environmental impact. Now it's also helping to track carbon. We often think of the Internet of Things (IoT) as applicable to the home or industry, but it has a far wider reach. There's an old adage that says "you can't change something if you can't measure it", which encapsulates much of how we build control systems. But what happens when those measurements are more precise and more detailed than we've previously been able to make? Suddenly, much more targeted changes are possible, because we now have a much higher level of knowledge about what's happening -- and more importantly, why.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

LFCA Part 21: Learn the Basic Concepts of DevOps

(Other stories by Tecmint) This article is Part 21 of tecmint.com's Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) series. DevOps has been a trending topic for quite a while now and has managed to draw the attention of technology professionals and enterprises alike. As a beginner, it can be challenging wrapping your head around the concept of DevOps. So in this topic, we will flesh out the basic concepts of this internet buzzword.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft Retires Azure Blockchain

Microsoft recently announced that Azure Blockchain will be retired on September 10, 2021. Microsoft credited industry changes and declined interest in the product as the main reasons for discontinuing the marketing of Azure Blockchain. Microsoft partners with ConsenSys to offer a migration path for existing customers. ConsenSys’s Quorum Blockchain Service claims to be fully compatible with the Azure Blockchain service.