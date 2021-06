From Manchester’s Secret City to Glasgow’s Prestwick Airport, the silver screen takes a trip to the great outdoors. Between the travel restrictions, social distancing, badly ventilated spaces indoors and weather outdoors, we are not exactly shaping up for a great British summer. The silver lining you seek could be the silver screen. Drive-in and outdoor cinemas are looking like the best of several worlds: you’re getting out of the house but not necessarily out of your car, you’re together with other people yet reassuringly separate. At the movies you can go anywhere you want, from Edwardian Britain to Wakanda – for less than the price of a PCR swab test.