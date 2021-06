I recently posted a small project, a wooden box built to hold my Veritas router planer. It was a quick utilitarian project to protect a valuable tool, with a little bit of flourish in the form of a bas relief decoration on the top. All in humble scrap pine. Mainly I posted it to keep my finger in the pot. It also happened that I built it with a homemade CNC (described elsewhere in my blog). Now it happens, and I say this without malice, one of the comments was “WOW. Nice craftsmanship?” Notice the question mark at the end. I don’t know if the comment was meant as a joke or a jibe, possibly a bit of both. But that got me to thinking about just what craftsmanship really is, at least in regards to woodworking.