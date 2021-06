Bubble machines are a fun way to shake up anything from a birthday party to a warm summer afternoon outdoors. They can come in a variety of shapes and sizes, each with different uses they are specifically designed for. We’ve looked at the best bubble machines out there and created a list with some excellent options for your consideration. Our overall top pick is from Theefun, because it’s easy to use, very affordable, and can be taken nearly everywhere. If you’re looking for a bubble machine, you’re certain to find the perfect fit for your needs on this list, so keep reading.