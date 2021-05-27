Cancel
Energy Industry

Cut emissions 45%, oil firm told

Arkansas Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared with 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District Court...

www.arkansasonline.com
Person
Roger Cox
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Royal Dutch Shell#Biofuels#Oil Companies#Dutch#The Hague District Court#Anglo#Rds#The Supreme Court#French#Milieudefensie#The Friends Of The Earth
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Energy IndustryNBC Philadelphia

Big Oil's Increasing Number of Climate Lawsuits Draws Parallels to Big Tobacco

The prospect of a rising tide of climate litigation cases against heavy emitting businesses comes shortly after a landmark courtroom defeat for Royal Dutch Shell. Since the turn of the century, more than 2,000 climate litigation cases were found to have been filed in a trend that is widely expected to have global implications for carbon-intensive companies.
Environmentgranthshala.com

Shell urged to ditch appeal over landmark climate ruling: Report

Friends of the Earth Netherlands called on Shell not to appeal against the decision needed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, according to a letter seen by Reuters. A Dutch activist group that has won a legal battle against Royal Dutch Shell over its climate strategy has urged the company to drop its appeal and hold joint talks on how to reduce its emissions, seen by Reuters news agency According to a letter sent.
Energy Industrywincountry.com

Indian refining giant Reliance unveils $10-billion green energy plan

CHENNAI (Reuters) -Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, will invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years in a drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035. Reliance’s plan mirrors strategies of global oil majors such as Royal Dutch...
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Sweden Supports Use of Batteries and Shore Power to Cut Emissions

The Swedish government is helping to fund a demonstration project incorporated into two new tankers being built in China that will enable the vessels to eliminate emissions while arriving and departing port, as well as on berth operations. Terntank is building the vessels equipped with batteries, while the Port of Gothenburg is also proceeding with a first-of-its-kind installation to provide shore power to tankers while on berth.
Energy Industryarctictoday.com

Activists protest against Norway Arctic oil licenses

OSLO — A group of environmental activists chained themselves in front of the Norwegian oil and energy ministry on Thursday to protest against the awarding of new oil exploration licenses in the Arctic. Carrying banners that said “No to new oil” and “Norwegian oil is boiling the planet” three campaigners...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Shell to buy BP’s share Shearwater North Sea gas hub

LONDON (Bloomberg) --Royal Dutch Shell said it plans to buy BP’s stake in a North Sea field they share, superseding a deal agreed by the British oil major last month. “Shell U.K. Ltd. has agreed to purchase BP’s interest in the Shearwater gas hub,” a spokesperson for the Anglo-Dutch company said Friday, without disclosing terms. “The move reflects Shell’s strategy of focusing our upstream activities on fewer, existing positions to generate material returns for shareholders and to fund the growth of our new low-carbon portfolio.”
EnvironmentThe Guardian

UK policies will not deliver emission cuts pledge, says climate adviser

Boris Johnson’s government has set “historic” targets on the climate crisis but has failed so far to come up with the policies needed to reach them, the government’s independent advisers on the climate have warned. The Climate Change Committee published two progress reports on Thursday, showing the UK lagging behind...
IndustryThe Guardian

Draft EU policy to cut shipping emissions condemned as ‘disaster’

A leaked draft of a key EU policy designed to cut carbon emissions in shipping, one of the world’s biggest polluters, has been described as an environmental disaster for “promoting” liquified natural gas, a fossil fuel, as an alternative to heavy oil. The decision, says an NGO that has analysed...
Agricultureallaboutfeed.net

Feed additive cuts cow emissions by half

A new project in Denmark aims to reduce dairy cows’ methane emissions by 50% through a triple-action cattle feed additive developed to limit the enteric formation of methane. Intensive research has been conducted in recent years to find ways to reduce methane emissions from ruminants, which in Denmark are responsible...
Trafficqatar-tribune.com

Crude expected to reach $100: Oil firm CEOs

Oil prices are likely to keep rising towards $100 a barrel while a cool-off in commodity prices won’t last, leaders of key firms said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. The leaders of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising as a lack of investments affects future supply, joining major commodity traders and banks in predicting the current rally has more room to run.
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

US shale firm Devon sets emissions target

The company said it was working on its environmental performance. Oklahoma-based Devon Energy said June 21 that, while oil and gas will be required for the foreseeable future, it can take steps to be a better environmental steward. Devon outlined new environmental performance targets as it joins other major oil...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Oil prices firm on summer demand as Iran talks drag

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the northern hemisphere summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to a resumption of crude supplies from the OPEC producer. Brent crude for August...
Energy IndustryBayStreet.ca

Big Oil Looks To Cut Production Following Activist Backlash

Two weeks ago, Big Oil suffered a series of boardroom and courtroom defeats in the hands of hardline climate activists. Exxon Mobil (-2.56%)lost three board seats to Engine No. 1, an activist hedge, in a stunning proxy campaign. Engine No. 1 told the Financial Times that Exxon will need to cut fossil fuel production for the company to position itself for long-term success. "What we're saying is, plan for a world where maybe the world doesn't need your barrels," Engine No.1 leader Charlie Penner told FT. No less than 61% of Chevron (-3.77%)shareholders voted to further cut emissions at the company's annual investor meeting a week ago, rebuffing the company's board which had urged shareholders to reject it.
Energy Industrymining.com

Alcoa details plans to cut carbon emissions from making alumina

Alcoa Corp detailed plans on Thursday for a “step change” in alumina production that would allow it to cut 70% of emissions from the carbon intensive process by tapping renewable energy. Among Australia’s emissions intensive exports, alumina and aluminium would be the most at risk from carbon border tariffs that...