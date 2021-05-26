Nach Baliye 10 and Dance Plus to start in August 2021, here are the details
In the Corona period, people are once again stay put in their homes. In such a situation, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to entertain the audience. These days, TV shows like ‘Indian Idol 12’, ‘India’s Best Dancer’ and ‘Dance Deewane 3’ are entertaining the fans. Apart from this, many reality shows are going to start in the coming days. The list includes shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, ‘Nach Baliye 10’ and ‘Dance Plus 6’.thenewscrunch.com