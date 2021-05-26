newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Nach Baliye 10 and Dance Plus to start in August 2021, here are the details

By Bryce J. Winters
thenewscrunch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Corona period, people are once again stay put in their homes. In such a situation, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to entertain the audience. These days, TV shows like ‘Indian Idol 12’, ‘India’s Best Dancer’ and ‘Dance Deewane 3’ are entertaining the fans. Apart from this, many reality shows are going to start in the coming days. The list includes shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, ‘Nach Baliye 10’ and ‘Dance Plus 6’.

thenewscrunch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditya Narayan
Person
Gauhar Khan
Person
Shubhangi Atre
Person
Varun Sood
Person
Sidharth Shukla
Person
Rupali Ganguly
Person
Rahul Vaidya
Person
Remo D'souza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Plus#Dance Deewane#Tv Reality Shows#Reality Tv#Coming To Tv#Nach Baliye 10#Telechakkar#Tv Stars#Tv Couples#Khiladi#Entertainment Web#Baliye 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Restart Next Week, Here Are The Details!

Bigg Boss is the most appreciated and highlighted show on the Asianet channel. The TRP of the shows high as compares to the rest of the shows on this channel. Viewers are always stayed tuned to watch the show and their curiosity level to at updated before the upcoming episode then we are here with all the highlights of the night episode and updates. The show has been becoming more appealing as it is close to its final weeks.
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Lupin Season 3: Confirmed At Netflix! Here’s The Detail

‘Lupine’ confirms Part 3 on Netflix before the premiere of the second installment. The series starring Omar Sy has become one of the great milestones of the company. Netflix concluded the year 2020 with triumph with the successes of The Bridgertons and, above all, Lady’s Gambit. It did not take long, however, to run into a new milestone thanks to Lupine, a new update of the French icon that took shape in a series developed by George Kay and starring Omar Sy. In its first 28 days, Lupine reached 70 million views while becoming the most-watched French production series, so it was imperative to give continuity to the fiction. Luckily that was just what the streaming platform planned.
Celebritieslehren.com

Rakhi Sawant Dresses Up As Mastani, Searches For Her Husband

Rakhi Sawant is probably the biggest drama queen in the Bollywood industry. She is often seen indulging herself in weird conversations and activities to draw people’s attention and keep them entertained. Last night, she recreated Deepika Padukone’s Mastani look from the blockbuster film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and stepped out of her...
Violent Crimestelugubulletin.com

All details about RRR pending shoot is here

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Like all other films, magnum opus ‘RRR‘, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has also been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Needless to say, the film has created a great buzz across the country and it is the most awaited film in India.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Radhe is Not a Great Film at All, Says Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan

Legendary screen-writer and film producer Salim Khan recent revealed in an interview that he did not like his son Salman Khan‘s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, he praised Salman’s other films, including Dabangg 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar in Hindi, he said, “The film...
Theater & Dancegetindianews.com

Dance Plus Telugu Elimination Today Episode 16th May 2021: Priya Barman Eliminated Mumaith!

The show has been gaining a lot of attention lately as the show seems to be doing pretty well as it has been gaining more TRP with every passing week and it seems like that the show makers have realized it and even the judges and the contestants are fully aware of the increasing attention that the show has been getting lately because of which the competition of the show is also touching the roof and the contestants are fully aware that the margin for error is going to be none to less and to make their lives easier on the show.
Worldcinemaexpress.com

Trailer of Sunil Grover's Sunflower out

There’s been a murder in a Mumbai co-operative society. Two cops—played by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni—bob in to solve the case. The suspects are many, but the tone is teasingly light. Sunflower, a comedy murder mystery series directed by Vikas Bahl, is releasing on ZEE5 on June 11. The...
Theater & Dancegetindianews.com

Sanket Sahadev (Dance Plus Telugu Winner) Age, Instagram, Biography, Girlfriend Name All Need To Know!

The most anticipated and beloved dancing reality show “Dance Plus Telugu” is ready to wind up the show with its Grand Finale which is premiering today. The top finalists are all set to show their magical singing performances to hypnotize the judges and audiences with their voices. The show is highly popular amongst South Indian fans especially in the state where the Telugu language is prominent and the audiences are always waiting to watch each episode of the show but now the show is about to end and its fans will surely miss this. The audiences are also excited to watch their favorite contestant as the winner of the show.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Indoo Ki Jawani, Devi producer Ryan Stephen dies; Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and others mourn the loss

Ryan Ivan Stephen, the producer of films like Indoo Ki Jawani and Devi, passed away due to Covid19 complications. Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee and others took to social media to mourn the loss of the ace filmmaker. Varun took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Rip Ryan” while Kiara wrote, “Our dearest Ryan Gone Too Soon.”
Home & Gardenlehren.com

Indian Idol 12 Contestants Nihal Tauro And Danish Mohd Turn Nature Lovers

The glory of gardening is to feed not just the body but, the soul as well and, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 12 contestants Nihal Tauro and Danish Mohd swear by it. Self-proclaimed nature lovers, Nihal and Danish have taken it upon themselves to plant trees, avoid use of plastic and do their bit for the nature in every way possible. Both the contestants feel that the nature encourages them to be at peace and also helps them focus on their singing.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma come together to help COVID patients in Karnataka

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has partnered with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma to help COVID patients in Karnataka amid the ongoing health crisis. Recently, there have been many cases where the short supply of medical oxygen has led to the demise of several COVID-19 patients. Kapil and Bhumi have joined hands to provide oxygen supply for people in Karnataka, through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Mission Zindagi initiative.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Brahmastra campaign: 10 teasers, 13 motion posters!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited and talked about films in Bollywood for two years. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the film is in the news for interesting news.
Worldava360.com

Doob Gaye (Lyrical) | Guru Randhawa | Urvashi Rautela | Jaani, B Praak | Remo D | Bhushan K

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents Bhushan Kumar's "Doob Gaye" lyrical video song in the voice of “Guru Randhawa” featuring Urvashi Rautela lyrics by Jaani & music by B Praak. The video is directed by Remo D'Souza. ♪Full Song Available on♪. JioSaavn: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-JioSaavn. Spotify: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-Spotify. Hungama: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-Hungama. Apple Music: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-AppleMusic. Amazon...
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Makers of #Prabhas21 roping 10 top stars of Bollywood?

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) We know Nag Ashwin will direct a science fiction film featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film will also star Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Vyjayanthi Movies will produce this untitled film.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Ray: Netflix’s Upcoming Star-Studded Anthology Series Is Based on Legendary Satyajit Ray’s Stories

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Friday to share the teaser of the anthology series Ray. The series, based on Satyajit Rays short stories, will stream from June 25. “Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top-notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix,” wrote Bajpayee. 99 Songs: AR Rahman’s Musical Drama to Arrive on Netflix on May 21 (Watch Trailer).