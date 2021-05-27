Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian 'enjoying' time off in lockdown

By Celebretainment
Argus Observer Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKourtney Kardashian has been "enjoying" her time off in lockdown. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star used to always be fully booked every day but she is embracing her quieter schedule and enjoying spending time with her three children. She said: "I've really been enjoying the time off. My...

www.argusobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Palm Springs, CAtherealdeal.com

Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs

Kourtney Kardashian picked up a brand new, fully furnished mansion in Palm Springs. Kardashian paid $12 million for the 9,000-square-foot home on just under an acre of land in the gated community of La Quinta, according to the New York Post. She posted photos at the home on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Love Each Other Up During Date Night

OK, we’ll bite. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared as in love — and vampire-chic — as ever during a Thursday, June 24, date night. While dining at Craig’s in West Hollywood, the ever-stylish Poosh owner, 42, wore a silky black minidress. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, opted for a cutoff tee, black jeans and sneakers. He accessorized with a black beanie while Kardashian held a black Dior saddlebag.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West Are Too Cute to Handle in Sporty Matching Outfits

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits. Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West are the definition of sugar, spice and everything nice. Khloe Kardashian posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, June 7, showing off "the sweetest girls" in their matching outfits. They were joined by Natalie Halcro's little one, Dove Alayah, who sported a lavender onesie and tutu.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Khloé Kardashian unrecognizable due to surgery and touch-ups, she gets clashed again

Khloé Kardashian once again found herself at the heart of critics after posting overly edited photos. Recently, Khloé Kardashian responded to a surfer who attacked her, finding her disfigured by surgery. Indeed, some do not go dead hand when they have something to say to the young woman, even going so far as to compare her to an alien! In the Kardashian / Jenner family, girls have often gone under the knife to afford a new physique, it’s true … And it’s not True Thompson’s mother who will say the opposite. But in addition to cosmetic surgery operations, Khloé Kardashian, just like her sisters, also adores retouching her photos posted on the Web. Exactly, the last pictures of the young woman published on her account Instagram did not please everyone …
Burbank, CAstateofpress.com

See Photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kissing Outside Studio

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t the only couple publicly making out in L.A. this month. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also couldn’t help themselves on the street in Burbank, California on Saturday. Paparazzi caught the two passionately kissing. This kind of PDA is hardly new for Kardashian and...
RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Admits Marriage To Kanye West Was 'Lonely'

Kim Kardashian kept up the intrigue even until the last episode ever of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” when she talked about her “lonely” (and dissolving) marriage to Kanye West. In the series finale that aired this week, Kardashian explains to her mom, Kris Jenner, that she’s worked “so hard”...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends Were Never Mentioned On KUWTK

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney for Not Showing Love Life. Khloe Kardashian tells it like it is. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, June 17 reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe calls out Kourtney Kardashian for pulling back in later seasons. Host Andy Cohen asks whether Khloe still believes she is among the few family members that is truly an open book onscreen.
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Who did Kourtney Kardashian date after Scott? Mystery man explored!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s former relationship has been in the public eye since KUWTK began. Who did she date afterwards?. As the Keeping Up With The Kardashians curtain begins to close, the family are not going without a huge send off – in a two-part reunion. The E! series...
Celebritiesconwaydailysun.com

Kourtney Kardashian is the toughest sister to manage, says Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian is the toughest of her daughters to manage. The 65-year-old reality star helps to manage the careers of her children, but Kris has admitted that her eldest daughter is generally the most challenging one to deal with. During the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Just Got Real About Where They Stand

There may be more to reports that Scott Disick is “struggling” with Kourtney Kardashian's current relationship with Travis Barker than just sources and rumors. In a sneak preview of part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the exes opened up to Andy Cohen about their past relationship and where they stand today—including how Disick feels when Kardashian is “linked to other guys.”