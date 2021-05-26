Cancel
Adding One More Piece to the Amazon Empire: MGM!

By Eric Hanfling
boldtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Amazon purchased MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, adding another piece to the Amazon Empire. This is a big move for the company, showing competitors such as Disney, Warner Brothers and other big studios that they mean business about making it in the entertainment industry. But with yet another large purchase from Amazon, it’s becoming more difficult to keep track of everything they own. To put it into perspective, the giant partially or fully owns more than 100 different businesses in many different sectors. Here is a list of some of the many major acquisitions that you might not know about.

boldtv.com
