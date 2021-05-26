Adding One More Piece to the Amazon Empire: MGM!

If all goes according to Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s plans, the web service giant will soon acquire the legacy film studio in an $8.45 billion deal that will add thousands of movies and television shows to the tech company’s portfolio of content available to stream to 200 million Prime subscribers. Taken at face value, Amazon’s move is part of the company’s attempt at giving its customers more options when it comes to choosing what to watch, and many will be fine to leave it at that. But gobbling up one of the oldest film studios in Hollywood is something worth considering from a few more angles.