President Schapiro talks Polisky resignation, says he had “complete authority” over hiring decision in Faculty Assembly meeting
University President Morton Schapiro discussed Mike Polisky’s promotion and resignation as athletic director and his hopes for future leadership in a Wednesday Faculty Assembly meeting. Schapiro spoke in the second half of the meeting, after a panel discussion on Northwestern’s fall reopening plans. Faculty Senate President Therese McGuire moderated the...dailynorthwestern.com