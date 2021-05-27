President Schapiro talks Polisky resignation, says he had “complete authority” over hiring decision in Faculty Assembly meeting

Antoinette White, a cheerleader at Northwestern University, felt dejected as she and a teammate walked out of Mike Polisky’s office after a tense meeting in early 2019. White and her friend, Hayden Richardson, had submitted letters detailing severe problems on the team to Polisky, then deputy director of athletics. Many of the letters were unsigned because the cheerleaders feared retaliation from their coach, a key subject of the complaints. They also described how intoxicated fans physically harassed cheerleaders during football tailgates and that Black cheerleaders were banned from wearing braids or their natural hair.