Jackson County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN SHAWNEE...EAST CENTRAL POTTAWATOMIE...JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN NEMAHA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Emmett to Auburn. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Holton, Tecumseh, Hoyt, Wetmore, Mayetta, Whiting, Denison, Circleville, Netawaka, Soldier and Potawatomi Reservation. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 184 and 186. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Northeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1202 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Rossville, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Maple Hill, McFarland, Paxico, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.