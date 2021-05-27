Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN SHAWNEE...EAST CENTRAL POTTAWATOMIE...JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN NEMAHA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Emmett to Auburn. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Holton, Tecumseh, Hoyt, Wetmore, Mayetta, Whiting, Denison, Circleville, Netawaka, Soldier and Potawatomi Reservation. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 184 and 186. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov