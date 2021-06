Scott Disick has promised to tell his kids all about his "struggles". The 38-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with former partner Kourtney Kardashian - has spoken to his eldest child about some of the difficulties he's faced and thinks it would be right to use his own battles with substance abuse to highlight to his brood the ways that things can go wrong in life.