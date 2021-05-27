Apple's actions were "rotten to the core" says the latest lawsuit calling the firm anticompetitive

It's one of the biggest WWDC keynotes in years, as Apple announces a slew of new features. Apple showed off some pretty significant software changes coming to the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch this year as part of its WWDC 2021 kick-off keynote. While there was no new Mac hardware as had been rumored prior to the event, the WWDC keynote wasn't hurting for announcements, as Apple previewed iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 and watchOS 8.