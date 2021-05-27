Cancel
Apple's actions were "rotten to the core" says the latest lawsuit calling the firm anticompetitive

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate Tuesday, a company named AliveCor Inc. filed a lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolistic behavior related to the heart monitoring technology used on the Apple Watch. According to Scribd (via 9to5Mac) the suit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, says that Apple stole its technology and acted in a "predatory" and "exclusionary" manner. When Apple added an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature to its timepiece in 2018, AliveCor said Apple "stole AliveCor’s cardiological detection and analysis technology."

