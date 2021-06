Bandai Namco has revealed House of Ashes, which is the third game in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series by Supermassive Games. The trailer does a decent job in setting the tone, and giving a glimpse into the spookier side of the game set during the Iraq war. The bleeps did throw me off a little bit, and I am not sure why the trailer was censored at all. As much as that pulled me out of the experience a bit, I did quite enjoy that they showed the differences from the POV of the theatrical vs the curator’s cut. The latter of which is available once completing the main story as it has been in the past two games.