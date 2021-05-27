Local Roundup: Beauchamp leads Yakima Valley past Columbia Basin
MarJon Beauchamp continued his dominant run through the NWAC as Yakima Valley turned the tables on Columbia Basin Tuesday night at Sherar Gym. The Yaks pulled away just before halftime and cruised to a 105-91 win, just eight days after losing by 28 points at CBC to end a four-game win streak. Beauchamp, the Yakima native and four-star recruit hoping to play high-major Division I basketball next season, matched his season-highs with 36 points and 16 rebounds and added six assists, three blocks and three steals.www.yakimaherald.com