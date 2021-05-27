Local Roundup: Beauchamp leads Yakima Valley past Columbia Basin

For very good reasons the Yakima River is considered one of the Blue Ribbon Fly Fishing rivers in the Western United States. Trophy size Rainbows are not uncommon at all here and 13 to 16 inch Rainbows are the average size. There is a little bit of everything on this river. It has good bank access and some spots that are fairly easy to wade depending on the time of year and the water levels. It is also open year a around and is The Yakima River really shines though as a drift boat fly fisherman’s paradise. But, in certain places when the water levels are low enough Pontoon boats are also possible especially late in the summer. An experienced guide can make a huge difference on the Yakima to guarantee you get into some fish.