Tech giant Google has rolled out a Caller ID feature for its Phone app. The new feature will tell users who is calling. The Google Phone app’s feature was in the making for a long. It will work for incoming calls on a smartphone. The new support is, however, available to Android devices. The smartphone will automatically announce the name of the caller when it rings. If the contact is not saved in the phonebook, it will announce the caller’s phone number. The feature will be handy for remote working. Google said that it will let users know who is calling before getting up to answer when phones far away from the phone. The Caller ID feature will help users screen unwanted calls.