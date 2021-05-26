Cancel
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Build 21390

By Brian Burgess
groovypost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today is releasing Windows 10 preview build 21390 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This version follows build 21387, which was the first Insider build to come sans Internet Explorer 11. As you may recall, Microsoft is removing IE 11 from Windows 10 next year. There are no major features to note in today’s release (other than a few new icons), but it does come with some changes, improvements, and other fixes. Here is a look at what you can expect.

www.groovypost.com
