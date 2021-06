The Nintendo Switch has been a runaway success, especially after a stay-at-home 2020 that had us all playing Animal Crossing. The question now is... what comes next? Reports suggest Nintendo could have a new Switch update soon -- maybe during this week's E3 at the Nintendo Direct online event at 9 a.m. PT Tuesday. Reports point to a new, 7-inch OLED model, with possible 4K gaming when docked, coming later this year. It may also have a brand-new Nvidia processor that's capable of 4K Nintendo gaming for the first time.