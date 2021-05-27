Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Telemedicine gives patients added option

By Trenton Trib
trentontrib.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that COVID-19 has altered our lives over the last 14 months. But, if there’s a silver lining to this pandemic, it’s the use of telemedicine. Many physicians now offer telemedicine as a way for patients to conduct a doctor’s appointment using video conferencing technology. These virtual visits are usually covered by insurance, save time, and in addition to being nearly as effective as an in-person appointment, can actually have some unique advantages.

trentontrib.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemedicine#Patient Care#Medical Doctors#Medical Technology#Emergency Care#Internal Medicine#Physicians#Audiovisual Telehealth#Surgical Sites#Preventive Care#Virtual Appointments#Insurance#Problematic Areas#Innovation#Planning#Follow Ups#Computers#Video Visits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
HealthThrive Global

Morgan Hewett and Kyle Pierce of Options MD: “It’s always positive to disrupt the healthcare industry if the patient benefits in that disruption”

It’s always positive to disrupt the healthcare industry if the patient benefits in that disruption. Given this country’s for-profit healthcare industry, the patient experience has historically played second-fiddle to corporate profits. Our company, Options MD, is part of a larger trend that has been called “the consumerization of healthcare.” Companies that are part of this trend are positively putting the patient back in the driver seat of their health, giving them more control of the healthcare decisions and associated costs.
Public Healthupenn.edu

Penn Medicine to require all health system employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) will require all employees and clinical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by no later than Sept. 1, 2021. The decision, announced May 19, 2021, places UPHS among the first health systems and as the nation’s largest to date to mandate the vaccination for all its employees. UPHS is part of Penn Medicine, which also includes the Perelman School of Medicine.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Dupilumab Improves Work Quality of Life in Patients With AD

A new report shows work-related quality of life in general—and also in terms of physical and mental/emotional health—improved when patients began treatment for atopic dermatitis. A new study found atopic dermatitis (AD) can have a significant impact on patients’ ability to work and on their work lives, although the data...
Health Servicesphysiciansweekly.com

Telemedicine in a Urology Practice

This study explains that the clinical suppliers the country over have begun quickly receiving telemedicine (the arrangement of clinical consideration distantly through varying media technology);1 notwithstanding, the presentation of another innovation into a generally intricate framework can be testing and troublesome. In the event that fundamental hindrances exist, this will can possibly adversely affect work process and experience.
Healthfooyoh.com

5 Reasons To Make A Virtual Doctor's Appointment

In recent years, health insurance has been extending its services to virtual doctor's appointments. More recently, however, telehealth/telemedicine has positioned itself as basically an essential service as the world locked down and remote meetings/work became the norm. Since it's more widespread (and will continue to grow after the end of...
Health ServicesMedscape News

Physicians' Trust in Healthcare Leadership Drops in Pandemic

Physicians' trust in healthcare system leaders has taken a steep drop during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago on behalf of the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation. Survey results, released Friday, indicate that 30% of physicians say their trust in...
HealthAMA

Why health organizations should commit to fighting physician burnout

The pandemic has placed tremendous strain on the resiliency and well-being of physicians and other health professionals across the country. Now more than ever, health systems and organizations must commit to fighting physician burnout. The Massachusetts Medical Society and Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association have focused on addressing the underlying...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Can Blockchain-Enabled Telehealth Uphold the Sovereignty of Physicians?

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted yet again the immensely important role played by healthcare professionals across the globe, but it has also presented immeasurable challenges to physicians themselves. As frontline workers, they are placing their lives at risk day in, day out, to ensure the health of their patients. Face-to-face assessments during a pandemic can be a perilous situation for both physicians and patients alike: a study undertaken by the University of Pennsylvania Medical Centre found that among healthcare workers, family and primary care doctors may have been at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19, above those that work in hospital settings.
Mental HealthSeattle Times

Fake patient reviews online make it increasingly hard to weigh medical options

Patricia Limbaugh was desperate to find care for her husband, whose drinking had spiraled out of control after the death of one brother by suicide, another from a heart attack, and a lot of stress at work. They had tried a rehabilitation program recommended by a hospital near their home just outside Nashville, but neither of them was happy because the facility refused to let them communicate. “That’s when I started Googling alcohol treatment centers,” says Limbaugh, “cause I thought, ‘I’ve got to get him out of this place and get him somewhere else.’ “
Petspetbusiness

Is the Growth of Veterinary Telemedicine a Dangerous Trend?

This past year has given new meaning to the term “essential business,” but medical services, for people and pets, have always been deemed as such. Even though people could break their quarantines if they needed medical attention, more people, veterinary clinics and pet companies have turned to telemedicine for its overall convenience. Chewy recently announced updates to its telehealth service, Connect with a Vet, which was created due to the demands of the pandemic. Walmart’s new pet insurance plan offers access to virtual vet appointments. Banfield Pet Hospital, which works with PetSmart, saw chats on its telehealth service, Vet Chat, double from mid-March to the end of 2020.
Cell Phoneshealthleadersmedia.com

Patient Access to Hospital EHR Data Expands

App-based inpatient access rose more than 50% between 2018 and 2019. More and more hospitals are enabling patients to access their electronic health records via online portals and mobile apps, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). Seven in 10 hospitals now permit such...
Healthprogressivegrocer.com

SpartanNash Adds Telemedicine Services

On the heels of the pandemic era and the greater use of virtual appointments, SpartanNash Co. is teaming up with Land O' Lakes, Fla.-based Bonum Health to offer telemedicine services. Pharmacy customers at SpartanNash banners can use Bonum Health’s mobile app and website to connect with healthcare providers and receive fast, reliable medical advice for everyday care and non-emergency conditions.
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

A study in collaboration: 24 hospitals, one health record

ONE -- One Person, One Record, One System -- uses standardized, evidence-based clinical best practices across two dozen organizations that have unique cultures, patient populations, clinical workflows and governance philosophies. How the hospitals accomplished this is the focus of a HIMSS21 session, "24 Hospitals, ONE Record: A Study in Collaboration,"...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Carbon Health dives into digital diabetes care with virtual clinic acquisition

As health care providers large and small prepare for a transition from virtual to in-person care, one startup is carefully hedging its bets. As it builds toward its goal to open 1,500 clinics by 2025, primary care provider Carbon Health has acquired digital diabetes clinic Steady Health, marking the company’s first foray into virtual care for chronic conditions.