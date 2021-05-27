Telemedicine gives patients added option

Patricia Limbaugh was desperate to find care for her husband, whose drinking had spiraled out of control after the death of one brother by suicide, another from a heart attack, and a lot of stress at work. They had tried a rehabilitation program recommended by a hospital near their home just outside Nashville, but neither of them was happy because the facility refused to let them communicate. “That’s when I started Googling alcohol treatment centers,” says Limbaugh, “cause I thought, ‘I’ve got to get him out of this place and get him somewhere else.’ “