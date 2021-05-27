Telemedicine gives patients added option
There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has altered our lives over the last 14 months. But, if there’s a silver lining to this pandemic, it’s the use of telemedicine. Many physicians now offer telemedicine as a way for patients to conduct a doctor’s appointment using video conferencing technology. These virtual visits are usually covered by insurance, save time, and in addition to being nearly as effective as an in-person appointment, can actually have some unique advantages.trentontrib.com