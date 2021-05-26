newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Bally’s Launch Mobile Sports Betting in Colorado

gamble-usa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBally’s joins the growing list of mobile sports betting apps as it launches its online betting platform in Colorado. Bally’s Corp. has launched its mobile sports betting platform, Bally Bet, in Colorado. The company is already active in the Centennial State, running and operating three casinos. Bally’s stated that its maiden online sportsbook launch, which is a beta launch, “will be accompanied by limited marketing.” They will primarily focus on testing the Bally Bet app, its content, and how it will be deployed.

gamble-usa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Indiana State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Sports Entertainment#Sports Marketing#Online Fantasy Sports#App Launch#Bally S Corp#Bally Bet#Gross Gaming Revenue#Sinclair Broadcasting#Bally Sports#Elite Casino Resorts#The Golden Gulch#The Mardi Gras#New Rewards Program#Regular Bally#Bally Rewards#Twitter#Interactive#Monkey Knife Fight#Bally Casinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Gamblingaithority.com

theScore Secures Market Access for Mobile Sports Betting in Illinois Through Agreement with Caesars Entertainment

Score Media and Gaming Inc. announced that it has secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Illinois via an agreement with Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino, a Caesars Entertainment, Inc., resort. Subject to receiving all relevant licenses and approvals from the Illinois Gaming Board, the Company anticipates launching its mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet, in Illinois in the second half of calendar 2021.
NFLGamingToday

California Sports Betting

Although California might be the state most primed for a future sports betting industry, sports wagering is currently not legal. As a result, California gambling enthusiasts have to travel to nearby Nevada or other states to get their sports betting fixes until California sports betting launches. Unfortunately, California’s local Native...
Hobbiesbesoccer.com

Prime Sport Betting Apps

Back in the day, it was hard to keep track of bets or know the amount of time you have before a game period is over. Today, thanks to sports betting apps, you can get a clear picture or rather a synopsis of, say, today's events, their timing, and even their predictions from various sites.
Gamblingcasinocitytimes.com

Casino City’s Friday Five: Slots, poker and sports betting edition

This week we have a variety of news to cover. Intertops Poker is hosting yet another bonus spins week for its players. Also, we have a major jackpot win at a California casino, a sportsbook opening inside a sports arena, Canada moving in the right direction for single-bet sports wagering, and poker tournament news out of Florida.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

The Week In Sports Betting News: Will Mobile FL Wagering Hold Up?

Happy Monday, everyone. Last week’s sports betting news centered on two states legalizing mobile sports betting, though just one did so definitely. Those topics and more are tackled on the latest LSR Podcast, which is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow @LSPReport on Twitter for any breaking news as...
Hobbieshourdetroit.com

A Michigander’s Guide to Betting Apps

Once you’ve tried out the many betting apps on the market, you realize that there’s a sameness to them that makes the exercise redundant. Most of them have a wide variety of slot and video table games in the casino, and most offer wagering for a long list of sports, including for overseas leagues you’ve never heard of.
Florida Statethedalesreport.com

Sports Betting Stocks Respond As Florida Approves Mobile Gambling

Florida becomes the latest state to authorize legalized mobile sports betting, as legislators worked through a special session intended to iron out the final sticking points needed to push the motion over the finish line. This vote comes with the approval of sports betting stock investors who are banking on...
Louisiana Statelegalgamblingandthelaw.com

Louisiana Expected To Launch Sports Betting Operations In The Fall

Louisiana is one of the many states that is pushing forward with sports betting legalization. This is thanks to the two bills that are moving through the state legislature. The two bills are Senate Bill 202 and House Bill 697. State legislators in favor of sports betting remain upbeat that not only will Louisiana approve sports betting but the bettors in the state will be able to place legalized bets by the end of the football season.
Colorado Statelineups.com

Tennessee and Colorado Report April Sports Betting Numbers

The total sports betting handle in Tennessee fell by more than 16% after an impressive month of March. With the decrease, the total handle came in at just $172.4 million. The April total might not have been that impressive, but it did push Tennessee over the $1 billion mark in total sports betting handle since November. This is the fastest that any state has gone over that number, passing up some large sports betting markets.
California Statelegalsportsreport.com

Why Tribal California Sports Betting Initiative Stops Short Of Mobile

California sports betting will be on the ballot in 2022. On Thursday, the California Secretary of State announced that a petition for a sports betting ballot question was approved. The ballot measure would authorize tribes in the state to operate roulette, dice games and sports betting in California on tribal lands. Gaming expansion on tribal lands will also require an amended compact with the state.
Gamblingcbs19news

Sports betting dipped in April

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time since it launched in January, sports betting declined in Virginia. According to a release, PlayVirginia says betting volume will drop as the summer season approaches, but the Commonwealth is closing in on the $1 million wagered milestone. During April, a drop...
Gamblinglegalgamblingandthelaw.com

FansUnite Partners with Money Line for Sports Betting Portal

Established in 2019 and started operating in 2021, the Ontario head-quartered Money Line Sports, is distinctly placed in the EU markets to offer premium real-time sports content and wagering services. Under the deal, Money Line will function as an endorsed while-label associate and user of FansUnite‘s trademarked online gambling platform. Furthermore, FansUnite will embed real-time media OTT platform and content on the sportsbook and casino product offerings of the company as per legal guidelines. Through the use of FansUnite’s gaming app, Money Line’s media system will offer an improved experience to its customers via original real-time streaming content, live odds relay, premium insights, custom built betting tools and elaborate info related to sports betting.
Arizona StateSportsBook Review

Arizona Sports Betting Scene Preparing for Launch

One of the last hurdles to clear before the launch of Arizona’s legal sports betting platform came Monday when The US Department of the Interior approved a gaming compact between the state’s Native American gaming tribes and the government, way ahead of the 45-day approval period that began April 16.
Mississippi Statepunditfeed.com

Mississippi Sports Betting 2021

18+ | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply | Begambleaware.org. Sports betting in Mississippi is legal in land-based sportsbooks and casinos, but sports betting is still illegal online. So, let’s take a closer look at the current state of Mississippi sports betting. Mississippi Sports Betting – Legal Retail Operators and Expected...
Nevada Statelegalsportsreport.com

Nevada Sports Betting Latest Market To Report April Dip

Even the oldest legal US market cannot escape the March Madness hangover as sports betting in Nevada dipped in April. Handle was $454.7 million for the month, down 29.1% from the $641 million bet in March. Nearly 80% of March’s handle came from basketball thanks to betting on March Madness.
Gamblingonlinepokerreport.com

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Reports High Growth But Is It A One Trick Pony?

Last week saw Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) report its Q1 financial results for 2021. There are some stellar growth percentages in there and plenty of expansion plans across US states. However, in putting its focus on online casino before other verticals, is GNOG missing out?. GNOG reports 54% revenue...
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Florida's special session on gaming and sports betting begins today

Florida’s sports betting fate will be decided this week as state lawmakers take the first step towards approving a new 30-year gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe. Lawmakers will meet today to discuss the groundbreaking gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe that includes sports betting. Discussions are expected to continue through Wednesday.