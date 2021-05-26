Bally’s Launch Mobile Sports Betting in Colorado
Bally’s joins the growing list of mobile sports betting apps as it launches its online betting platform in Colorado. Bally’s Corp. has launched its mobile sports betting platform, Bally Bet, in Colorado. The company is already active in the Centennial State, running and operating three casinos. Bally’s stated that its maiden online sportsbook launch, which is a beta launch, “will be accompanied by limited marketing.” They will primarily focus on testing the Bally Bet app, its content, and how it will be deployed.gamble-usa.com