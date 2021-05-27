South Carolina shrimping season opens Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Commercial shrimp trawling officially opens in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m. Thursday. Shrimping season in South Carolina typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn, Department of Natural Resources officials say.www.live5news.com