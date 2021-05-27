Cancel
Here’s why the Denver Broncos’ Von Miller could be poised for a return to elite form

By Andrew Mason
thednvr.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the prism of time and reflection, Von Miller knows now that his time was not last December. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.

NFLdistincttoday.net

Von Miller Changing Unborn Son’s Name Despite Tattoo, Whoops!

Attention all tattoo artists in Denver … Von Miller could be needing a cover-up soon!!!. The NFL superstar says he’s now changing his unborn son’s name … this despite already inking it onto his body just 2 months ago!!!. The Denver Broncos pass rusher made the announcement on his social...
NFLUSA Today

POLL: Where should Von Miller rank on Broncos' list of all-time greats?

Von Miller is the Denver Broncos’ all-time leader in sacks, a Super Bowl MVP, and a likely future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But where does he rank among the greatest players in franchise history?. Most fans would agree that Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway ranks...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Josey Jewell is one of the team’s underrated players

The Denver Broncos may have one of the league’s more underrated duos of starting inside linebackers in Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell. Despite his athletic limitations, Jewell in particular is one of the team’s more underrated players. Studying the Denver Broncos roster and the way new general manager George Paton...
NFLUSA Today

Von Miller can climb NFL's all-time sack list in 2021

After having his contract option picked up in March, Von Miller is set to return to the Denver Broncos for at least one more season. Miller already ranks No. 1 on Denver’s all-time sack list with 106 quarterback takedowns. Miller can build on his lead over Simon Fletcher (97.5 sacks) this fall, and he can climb the NFL’s all-time sack list as well.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Peter Kalambayi: Headed to Denver

Kalambayi signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Kalambayi was waived by the Texans back in February, but he'll look to make an impact with his new organization. He's appeared in 10 or more games per season with Houston over the past three years, registering 33 total tackles over that stretch despite finishing with just two tackles in 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Malik Reed could be crucial early in 2021 season

Denver Broncos OLB Malik Reed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Denver Broncos backup outside linebacker Malik Reed played 72.15 percent of the team’s snaps during the 2020 season. That was due to Von Miller suffering a season-ending ankle injury which cost him the entire year. Now, there’s a chance that Reed could be forced to play more than expected early in 2021.
NFLYardbarker

Orthopedic Data Predicts Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton Returns to Pre-ACL Tear Form

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Denver Broncos in 2021 is the comeback of Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton. More specifically, will he come back?. In Sutton's last full season — in 2019 — he caught balls from three different quarterbacks yet still managed to haul in 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Even that wasn't a full season, per se, as he missed two games — which only made his statistical production all the more impressive.
NFLUSA Today

Von Miller returns to Las Vegas for another Pass Rush Summit

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller returned to Las Vegas this weekend to hold his fifth annual Pass Rush Summit. Two years ago, Miller invited past and present NFL stars — as well as young pass rushers — to the Las Vegas event to “link and learn” at the camp. Last year, Miller held a virtual summit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLYardbarker

Broncos S Kareem Jackson: Deshaun Watson Wants to 'Be in Denver'

Kareem Jackson has spent the last several months on the recruiting trail, pitching ex-Texans teammate Deshaun Watson on the prospect of playing for the Denver Broncos. When the hard-selling first began in February, a report indicated that Watson — pushing his way out of Houston at the time — was "intrigued" by the Broncos, who had a mutual interest, however rudimentary, in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos have NFL’s best secondary per PFF

Jun 1, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos made a lot of big moves in the 2021 offseason, but nobody in the NFL invested more in their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Peyton Manning voted into team’s Ring of Fame

One of the most inevitable things related to the Denver Broncos has happened. The team announced that quarterback Peyton Manning has been chosen to be in their Ring of Fame. To be eligible for the Ring of Fame, a player must have been retired for five seasons and had to have played four seasons with the team. Manning, who retired following the 2015 season—and the team’s most recent Super Bowl victory, played for the team from 2012 through 2015.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater’s advantages over Drew Lock

May 24, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos are underway with mandatory OTAs and the first 11-on-11 action of the 2021 offseason. As promised, the Broncos are in...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: What more does Von Miller have to accomplish?

Denver Bronco Von Miller watches a lose ball in the end zone during Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 7, 2016. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Denver Broncos pass...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Von Miller still has 'more to prove' with Denver Broncos after missing 2020 NFL season due to injury

Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller is 10 years into an NFL career that is going to end with all the fixings of brilliance: a spot on the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame, and ultimately, a place in the Football Hall of Fame. But when asked Wednesday about those milestones — shortly after former teammate Peyton Manning was announced as a Ring of Fame honoree — Miller made it clear that he still has work to do.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: What would the resurrection of Von Miller’s career look like?

The guys discuss what a dominant end to Von Miller’s career would look like, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLallfans.co

Broncos’ GM George Paton Says Von Miller Looks Like ‘He’s in His Prime’

When George Paton took over as the Denver Broncos general manager, succeeding franchise icon John Elway, he was fully aware he had a recently repaired Ferrari in the garage. Paton’s decision to keep up the payments on his expensive supercar came in the form of exercising the $17.5 million option on Von Miller’s contract.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Broncos’ Von Miller isn’t embracing the tempting Aaron Rodgers rumors

If Rodgers does indeed get traded by the Packers, the Broncos have been favored to land the three-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champ. However, Broncos star outside linebacker Von Miller is trying to focus on the current roster rather than any possible additions. “If you get too emotionally involved...