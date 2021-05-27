Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, MI

Can I still get surgery during the pandemic?

By Trenton Trib
trentontrib.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral surgeons are trained to do a variety of surgeries, although each surgeon chooses which to perform in his or her practice. The most common procedures include colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (also called EGD), removal of skin lesions and masses under the skin, removal of the gallbladder, appendix, small bowel or colon, hernia repairs and hemorrhoid surgery. When calling to make an appointment, always tell the receptionist what kind of surgery you might need, to make sure it is something the doctors in the practice perform. If it is not, the receptionist will either suggest you talk to your primary care physician again or give you the name of a doctor that can provide the care you need.

trentontrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Trenton, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Immune System#Common Cold#Appendix#Needs Surgery#Medical Doctors#Surgical Procedures#Patient Care#Medical Procedures#Covid#Anesthesiologist#Crna#Hemorrhoid Surgery#Surgeries#Surgeon#Illness#Surgical Option#General Surgeons#Telemedicine#Repairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Helping hand: Mom of three creates a 'Parents in Law' group

As a teen-age victim in an aggravated stalking and assault case, Savanna Polimeni experienced victim blaming, insufficient knowledge of the legal process, and the emotional and logistical burdens of being subpoenaefor trials. “The discomfort instilled a sense of duty to advocate for others,” she says. She earned an undergrad degree...
Trenton, MItrentontrib.com

Surgeon credits loaned helmet for successful surgery outcome

As a response to various injuries and fatalities on the football field, the traditional football helmet was created by Illinois schoolteacher John Tate Riddell in the 1930s. On April 7, the staff at Trenton High School received a call requesting a helmet for a use that would also work to potentially prevent a fatality, though outside the confines of the gridiron.
Taylor, MIcityoftaylor.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: MDHHS updates masks and gatherings rules

According to Michigan.gov, the state Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order to encourage safer outdoor activities as spring and summer bring warmer weather and new opportunities to go outdoors. This and more in the Wayne County Report for May 10, 2021.