Can I still get surgery during the pandemic?

General surgeons are trained to do a variety of surgeries, although each surgeon chooses which to perform in his or her practice. The most common procedures include colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (also called EGD), removal of skin lesions and masses under the skin, removal of the gallbladder, appendix, small bowel or colon, hernia repairs and hemorrhoid surgery. When calling to make an appointment, always tell the receptionist what kind of surgery you might need, to make sure it is something the doctors in the practice perform. If it is not, the receptionist will either suggest you talk to your primary care physician again or give you the name of a doctor that can provide the care you need.