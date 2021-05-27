Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Where Jimmy Lake Ranks Among his Power 5 Peers and Why

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fYAy_0aCvtmql00

Eighteen months into the job at the University of Washington, Jimmy Lake has become the Area 51 of Power 5 football coaches.

Works behind closed doors. Maintains top-secret stuff. Probably knows a little more than most about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

OK, CBS Sports just ranked him No. 51 — which seems like a distant orbit — among the 65 coaches who are holding down the biggest jobs across the college game,

While that may sound like an unfavorable position when compared to most of his peers, Lake has coached in exactly four games as a head coach.

He clearly still needs to earn his spurs.

So what do we really know about this Lake guy after a year and a half?

He still holds the unique position of being fired as part of Keith Gilbertson's Husky coaching staff in 2004 and returning exactly 10 years later as Chris Petersen's defensive-backs coach at the UW, and five years after that becoming Petersen's coaching replacement.

In a decade and a half, Lake went from coaching reject to supposed football savior at the same school.

Find another coach who's done that?

Usually it's the other way around.

Lake can be alternately charming and snarly, depending on whether or not you ask why someone didn't show up for practice and for what reason.

Lake was hailed as the right guy at the right time to replace the suddenly disinterested Petersen.

Yet it didn't take long for his eager-to-pounce critics to emerge and pan his offensive attack for being null and void, his coordinators for not being innovative enough and his first hand-picked recruiting class for being low on rankings and bodies.

In response, Lake will tell you he is running a pro-style offense straight out of the NFL that is being used by a majority of Pac-12 schools.

For coordinators, he resurrected both John Donovan and Bob Gregory, who were dismissed in those jobs elsewhere. Gregory, the former Cal defensive coordinator a long time ago, was promoted so the Huskies wouldn't have to change their defensive schemes to suit some new guy coming in.

As for Donovan?

He brought the latest NFL knowledge with him to Seattle. Whether that computes to offensive success to satisfy the hardened Husky peanut gallery is unclear, but Donovan appears to be a noticeable upgrade over Petersen's final OC, Bush Hamdan.

As for that sparse recruiting class, it came with a 5-star quarterback. Some coaches wild tell you that a player at that position of that magnitude is enough to make an entire class memorable and all of the other rankings moot.

Lake, who signed just 15 guys, then went out and used scholarships on transfers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Michigan and Colorado State, doing some innovative recruiting that currently doesn't get ranked.

He remains a demanding, high-energy guy who likes to pipe music through his entire practices for energy purposes and doesn't want to hear you question his artist selection.

What's wrong with the Spinners?

Lake has gone to great lengths to try and instill a tougher vibe among his players. They're not Our Kind of Guys anymore, the Petersen trademark, which the fan-base naysayers took to mean as boys scouts.

The Husky coach is a minute detail guy, able to talk specifics about anyone on the roster, but he's more than willing to fire off some challenging, unrepeatable language just to be heard if things aren't going well.

Lake is a determined motivator, able to pull his troops out of a 21-0 halftime funk against Utah and lead them to a 24-21 comeback victory, one of the biggest turnarounds in program annals.

You get the impression from him that when he played defensive back at Eastern Washington University, he was one of those guys who absolutely wanted to take your head off and he wouldn't do well with today's targeting penalties.

From a media standpoint, Lake sometimes goes a little too far in withholding pertinent information, but that's what the government guys do down in Nevada with all those parked UFOs.

Yet at the same time, he was as candid as any coach could be before spring practice in an off-the-record session with reporters with the premise, of course, that none of it left the room.

As he relaunches his team this next fall, Lake will find himself under considerable pressure to make something happen in a big way in his second season.

Unlike all Husky coaches before him who visited Ann Arbor, he'll go into Michigan with people expecting him to win there, not hoping he does.

He has 17 starters available after it initially was 20 before transfers and injury thinned the ranks some. He has a half-dozen serious honors candidates who could translate into high NFL draft picks.

All-Americans and first-rounders. He has the biggest and most experienced Husky offensive line ever. Speed and more speed.

He holds up a favorable schedule, one that brings Pac-12 contenders Oregon and Arizona State to Seattle and doesn't include USC.

Lake's pressing job will be to bring it altogether.

At this point, he probably could care less where anyone ranks him or what they think of him.

There's nothing classified about that information either.

You can access the bottom half of the CBS Sports ranking of the Power 5 coaches here and the upper half here.

Pac-12 Coaches/CBS Ranking

14) Kyle Whittingham, Utah

16) Mario Cristobal, Oregon

21) Herm Edwards, Arizona State

24) David Shaw, Stanford

38) Justin Wilcox, California

39) Chip Kelly, UCLA

48) Clay Helton, USC

51) Jimmy Lake, Washington

54) Karl Dorrell, Colorado

56) Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

58) Nick Rossovich, WSU

64) Jedd Fisch, Arizona

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
88
Followers
307
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Seattle, WA
Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
California State
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Chris Petersen
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Kyle Whittingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Cbs Sports#Uw#Pac 12#Cal#Texas A M#Texas Tech#All Americans#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
UCLA
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
California StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Add California DB to 2021 Recruiting Class

Playing his high school football on the edge of California's San Jacinto mountain range, between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, Davon Banks apparently was difficult for recruiters to find except those from the University of Washington. He went unrated as a defensive back. Not pursued by Power 5 schools. Seemingly...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Receive Walk-On Commitment From Kicker

Jack McCallister, a placekicker, punter or both from Seattle's tiny King's High School and a member of the Class of 2021, has switched his preferred walk-on pledge from Weber State to the University of Washington, he disclosed earlier this week on social media. The 6-foot, 200-pound specialist made this known...
Washington StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

The Lines Drawn Within Washington State Lines

The University of Washington football program has a chance in the Class of 2022 to lock down an elite class of offensive linemen without leaving home. This past week, the Huskies earned their third O-Line commitment, adding Vega Ioane from Graham-Kopowsin High School to Mark Nabou from O'Dea, both from the Seattle-Tacoma area. They're joined by a promising outsider, Parker Bairlsford from Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

A 12-team CFB Playoff? It's Way Overdue and Will Reap Benefits

For six weeks of the 1982 college football season, a Don James-coached University of Washington team sat atop the Associated Press poll, with the Huskies ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history. This lofty standing lasted until a late-season game in Palo Alto, California, where Stanford and...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Preferred Walk-on QB Purcell Brings Rich Football Bloodlines

Teddy Purcell comes to the University of Washington football program as a quarterback without a scholarship, agreeing over the weekend to become a preferred walk-on, but he breaks the huddle with intriguing bloodlines. He is the nephew of one of today's leading NFL agents, Ryan Tollner, a former University of...
Coupeville, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Toomey-Stout Runs with Huskies After Dancing with Deer

Sean Toomey-Stout was one of 28 walk-ons — players without scholarships — who drew a uniform and showed up in April for University of Washington spring football practice. For someone from football-isolated Whidbey Island and tiny 1A Coupeville High School in Coupeville, Washington, mixing in with every imaginable 4-star recruit and all-conference recipient from any number of powerhouse schools and pigskin-minded states from Hawaii to Texas, this could be an eye-opening experience.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Basketball Team Will Enter South Dakota Tournament

The University of Washington basketball team, as it emerges from the ashes of a 5-21 season with primarily a new roster, has entered the Crossover Classic, which will be held on November 22-24. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota. At a place called the Sanford Pentagon. You've got to start somewhere.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Syracuse Talks Basketball Successor — Hopkins' Name Doesn't Come Up

Six years ago, Syracuse singled out Mike Hopkins as a seamless basketball coaching replacement for whenever Jim Boeheim stepped down. The long-time assistant coach became the man in waiting without any foreseeable competition. Hopkins left for the University of Washington, but that likely still didn't change that Syracuse employment agreement...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

One-time UW Commit Anthony Jones Chooses His School

The Texas factor appears to have caught up to the University of Washington football program once more. Six months following former Husky coach Steve Sarkisian's hiring of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski away from the UW, those coaches have landed a Class of 2022 player once earmarked for Seattle. On Saturday,...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Julius Irvin Begins to Resemble Leroy Irvin

Leroy Irvin was one of the finest NFL defensive backs of his time, a Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback. His son, Julius, simply has needed time to even consider greatness. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior from Anaheim, California, the younger Irvin and current University of Washington safety made a big move during spring practice to elevate himself in the eyes of his Husky coaches.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: The Huskies Have Sam Adams on Reserve

Eight different running backs carried the football during the University of Washington spring game. Sam Adams II was not one of them. Jay'Veon Sunday, the theatrical tailback from Texas, made sure everyone saw him during a month of spring practices. Adams, a fellow redshirt freshman who came in with Sunday, was barely noticeable.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies' Future Strong Suit Will Be Their Offensive Line

Having a heady spring football moment, Jimmy Lake sat back and called the Husky offensive line his favorite position group. This was more than a little noteworthy considering this man made a name for himself at the University of Washington and was promoted to head coach largely by establishing a secondary with few equals nationally.
Washington StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

Washington Adds Vega Ioane, Graham-Kapowsin Offensive Lineman

On Friday morning, University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake sent out his signature Twitter message "Woof," signifying that a player had just committed to the Huskies. That player is offensive lineman Vega Ioane, an offensive lineman for Graham-Kapowsin High School, the alma mater of current UW starting quarterback Dylan...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

A UW Player's Final Encounter with Don James

At a newly remodeled Husky Stadium, Don Dow purchased eight season tickets for personal and business use, all located in front of the Don James Center, a prime viewing section. Settling in for the inaugural game in the new digs on August 31, 2013, against Boise State and a coach...