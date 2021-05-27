SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt walks off Ole Miss, 5-4
Two years ago, the Vanderbilt Commodores walked off Ole Miss to win the program’s third SEC Tournament title. Late on Wednesday night, with a different group of players and different set of circumstances, the VandyBoys once again sent Ole Miss home from The Hoover Met shocked. The fifth-seeded Rebels entered the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead, but timely hitting and sound base running propelled the fourth-seeded Commodores to a thrilling victory.vanderbilthustler.com