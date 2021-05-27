SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt walks off Ole Miss, 5-4

John Slaughter out of Southaven (Miss.) arrived at the Ole Miss camp in early June without much expectations but left with an offer in hand. "It was interesting," Slaughter said before he returned for a second Ole Miss camp. "I really wasn't expecting an offer. I'm just proud to have it, and I'm thankful. It was very fun, and it was also very competitive. I learned a lot of new things from all the coaches, like how to move and how to be patient on certain routes the receivers ran. Overall, I knew there were going to be a lot of good players there. They were going to try their hardest too! I enjoyed it alot and it's been the best camp I've been to so far. I love the vibes and the coaches at Ole Miss."