The regular meeting of the Carroll City Council on Monday, Sept. 27 will start with the second reading of proposed rate changes at the Carroll Rec Center. These will go into effect in January 2022 if approved. City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, says they have had a request to consider a parking change on Walnut Street and they will also review a change order for work on the parking lot at Northeast Park. This is being installed for ease of access to Kellan’s Kingdom all-inclusive playground and the Miracle Field, baseball/softball complex.

CARROLL, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO