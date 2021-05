A Space Force lieutenant colonel has been removed from his command after appearing on a conservative podcast criticizing the United States military. Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier joined "The Steve Gruber Show" to discuss his new book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military," which alleges that Marxist ideologies are becoming widespread within the armed forces. He expounded on those concerns in the podcast.