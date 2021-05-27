Cancel
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Woody Weekend returns June 25

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a one-year COVID hiatus, the Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will once again present Whitefish Woody Weekend IX on the weekend of June 25-27. Whitefish Woody Weekend is one of the premier classic boat events,. attracting award winning classic wood boats from across the...

