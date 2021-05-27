Cancel
Kourtney Kardashian 'enjoying' time off in lockdown

By Celebretainment
Anchorage Press
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKourtney Kardashian has been "enjoying" her time off in lockdown. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star used to always be fully booked every day but she is embracing her quieter schedule and enjoying spending time with her three children. She said: "I've really been enjoying the time off. My...

Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Love Each Other Up During Date Night

OK, we’ll bite. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared as in love — and vampire-chic — as ever during a Thursday, June 24, date night. While dining at Craig’s in West Hollywood, the ever-stylish Poosh owner, 42, wore a silky black minidress. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, opted for a cutoff tee, black jeans and sneakers. He accessorized with a black beanie while Kardashian held a black Dior saddlebag.
Palm Springs, CAtherealdeal.com

Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs

Kourtney Kardashian picked up a brand new, fully furnished mansion in Palm Springs. Kardashian paid $12 million for the 9,000-square-foot home on just under an acre of land in the gated community of La Quinta, according to the New York Post. She posted photos at the home on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West Are Too Cute to Handle in Sporty Matching Outfits

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits. Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West are the definition of sugar, spice and everything nice. Khloe Kardashian posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, June 7, showing off "the sweetest girls" in their matching outfits. They were joined by Natalie Halcro's little one, Dove Alayah, who sported a lavender onesie and tutu.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Khloé Kardashian unrecognizable due to surgery and touch-ups, she gets clashed again

Khloé Kardashian once again found herself at the heart of critics after posting overly edited photos. Recently, Khloé Kardashian responded to a surfer who attacked her, finding her disfigured by surgery. Indeed, some do not go dead hand when they have something to say to the young woman, even going so far as to compare her to an alien! In the Kardashian / Jenner family, girls have often gone under the knife to afford a new physique, it’s true … And it’s not True Thompson’s mother who will say the opposite. But in addition to cosmetic surgery operations, Khloé Kardashian, just like her sisters, also adores retouching her photos posted on the Web. Exactly, the last pictures of the young woman published on her account Instagram did not please everyone …
Burbank, CAstateofpress.com

See Photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kissing Outside Studio

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t the only couple publicly making out in L.A. this month. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also couldn’t help themselves on the street in Burbank, California on Saturday. Paparazzi caught the two passionately kissing. This kind of PDA is hardly new for Kardashian and...
RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Admits Marriage To Kanye West Was 'Lonely'

Kim Kardashian kept up the intrigue even until the last episode ever of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” when she talked about her “lonely” (and dissolving) marriage to Kanye West. In the series finale that aired this week, Kardashian explains to her mom, Kris Jenner, that she’s worked “so hard”...
Celebritiesdemotix.com

One Thing Kourtney Kardashian Didn’t Want to Mention on KUWTK

While Keeping up With The Kardashian’s is coming to an end, there’s still a lot of things to say about one of the most iconic reality shows. The show is ending due to the audience being saturated with the content, but also it would seem that sisters couldn’t keep it together anymore.
Celebritiesconwaydailysun.com

Kourtney Kardashian is the toughest sister to manage, says Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian is the toughest of her daughters to manage. The 65-year-old reality star helps to manage the careers of her children, but Kris has admitted that her eldest daughter is generally the most challenging one to deal with. During the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion,...
Celebritiesworldnewsinfo4u.com

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Engagement ‘Could Be Right Around The Corner’!!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have only publicly been dating for a few months, but a new report suggests that they could be getting even more serious very, very soon!!. According to Us Weekly, the 45-year-old drummer might put a ring on the 42-year-old reality star’s finger in the near future and plans to do so in the most Kravis way possible. A source recently revealed to the publication:
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Shares Steamy Photo of Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in His Lap in His Cadillac

Steamy! Travis Barker shared sexy photos of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian sitting in his lap in his Cadillac on Friday, June 18. “She likes riding with the top down,” the 45-year-old captioned the set of three sultry snapshots of the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January. In the first photo, Travis wrapped his arms around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was dressed in a black tube top and black leather flares. In the second pic, the 42-year-old sat on her boyfriends lap in the passenger seat of the car with the door open. The Blink-182 drummer had his left hand wrapped around Kourt’s waist. The happy couple were all smiles as they were caught laughing in the final photo.
CelebritiesElle

Here's Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Holding Hands and Matching in Black For a Nobu Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have already showed off their summer day date style multiple times in June. Now, they gave the paparazzi a taste of their dinner date wardrobe. Kardashian and Barker were photographed heading to Nobu over Father's Day weekend in Montecito, CA. The two complemented each other in yellow and black. Kardashian wore a long black coat, black top, and yellow and black printed pants. Barker chose a white DRE tank, black jeans, and sneakers. The couple held hands in front of the photographers.