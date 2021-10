PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s only October but PennDOT says it’s not too early to start thinking about winter weather. State officials talked Monday about the process of getting ready for snow and ice, which they say happens all year long. PennDOT has budgeted more than $197 million for winter operations, and they have 4,700 on-the-road workers ready to go if needed. They also have lots of equipment and salt. “We have more than 560,000 tons of salt stockpiled across the state and will take additional deliveries as the season goes on. Last year, we used over 896,000 tons of salt,” PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula said. PennDOT also says it is looking for 600 temporary workers.

