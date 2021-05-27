Goshen College awarded IDEAS grant for U.S. study abroad

GOSHEN — Goshen College has been selected to receive an IDEAS (Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students) grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad.

Goshen College is one of 26 colleges and universities from across the United States, selected from 132 applicants, to create, expand and/or diversify American student mobility overseas in support of U.S. foreign policy goals. This U.S. government program is funded by the U.S. Department of State and supported in its implementation by World Learning.