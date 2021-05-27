Korean Movie Opening Today 2021/05/27 in Korea

Since I don’t follow either Hyeri or Jang Ki Yong I genuinely have no clue what they look like for the most part outside of their currently airing drama My Roommate is a Gumiho. And there both are just jjjjjaaaaaannnnnggg to the nth degree, he’s captured the tall, handsome, but not overly brooding mystique and she’s just a bundle of sunshine with pinchable cheeks and a smile that reaches out from the screen. I didn’t realize until I came across their promotional appearance on a radio show for the drama how much their hairstyle in the drama helped elevate the visuals, and I mean bangs vs. no bangs. When I saw the above picture I yelped “OMG so much forehead!” ahahahaha, my sister has a huge forehead and my mom has made her have bangs her whole life and I never knew why until now. Garsh, a high hairline and long forehead really does grab your sight line when you see someone and then all you see is forehead heh. I’m so glad wuri oroshin Gumiho and perky college student Dam is sporting bang hairstyles for the drama and my suggestion to these two is please keep that hair sexy swept over your forehead.