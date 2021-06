In Revise Us Again, I argued at length that the Christian life is becoming who you already are and that’s about your identity in Christ. In Ephesians, Paul says two times to “speak the truth in love” to one another. In context, Paul is exhorting God’s people to remind one another of their identity in Christ, to remind one another about the new self into which they have been made, to remind one another of their true identity. Something that’s all too easy to forget, which is why we need to know identity in Christ verses.