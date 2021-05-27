Cancel
Wright County, IA

Free fishing at Lake Cornelia

 13 days ago

Iowa residents will have the opportunity to fish without a fishing license in all of Iowa’s lakes and streams during Free Fishing Weekend, June 4-6.   The Wright County Farm Bureau will sponsor a fishing derby on Saturday, June 5 from 1-3 p.m. at Lake Cornelia. Up to $500 in cash prizes will be awarded. All participants must register at the open shelter house prior to 12:30 p.m. There is no registration fee, and fishing rods will be available for those who do not own one.

