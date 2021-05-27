Free fishing at Lake Cornelia

Sandy McGrath gave her weekly update on the COVID cases in the county at the Monday meeting of the Wright County Board of Supervisors. The case count was at 1,841 as of Monday. She said she is still concerned about an uptick in cases. Contact tracing reveals that cases are originating from separate households. She encourages sick people to still get tested, even if they assume they just have allergies or a cold. She added “We are making headway, but we are not out of the woods.”