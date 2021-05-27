Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic Triggers US Sake Slump

By W. Blake Gray
wine-searcher.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sake industry has been hit harder than the wine industry by the pandemic because it was more dependent on restaurant sales, according to a state of the industry webinar this week. This is especially true in the US, which spent decades as Japan's top export sake market but dropped to third in 2020.

www.wine-searcher.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Politics#New Wine#Domestic Consumption#Slow Growth#Market Prices#Market Growth#Export Prices#Honjozo#Non Asian#Jss#Dgi#Akita#Sake Exports#Japanese Consumers#Expensive Sakes#Premium Sakes#Sake Rice#Logic#Average Domestic Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryBoston Globe

US is awash with gasoline in ‘lumpy’ rebound from pandemic

American oil refiners eager to boost gasoline production for the summer driving season are leaving the country awash with fuel at a time when the rebound in consumption is still uncertain. US gasoline stockpiles have jumped to the highest in three-months, while a measure of demand fell to a three-month...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Slump in electronics sales due to pandemic could help tackle e-waste

The covid-19 pandemic has caused a slump in the sale of electronic devices and a resulting fall in electronic waste, UN researchers have found. This may offer governments an opportunity to improve e-waste recycling, but the decline in sales has mostly affected poorer countries, which could widen the digital divide.
WorldRefinery29

The COVID Delta Variant Is Rapidly Spreading. How Dangerous Is It?

A COVID-19 variant — the Delta variant — is quickly becoming the most widely spread strain of the virus across the globe, with rising cases in China and the United Kingdom. First detected in India, over 100 new cases caused by the Delta strain — also known as B.1.617.2 — have been reported in China's Guangdong province. Meanwhile, British health minister Matt Hancock has reported that the newest iteration of the virus is 40% more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the previous strain that was widely spread in the U.K.
Public HealthWCAX

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low 385,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week to a new pandemic low, the latest evidence that the U.S. job market is regaining its health as the economy further reopens. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dropped to...
Public HealthBoston Globe

How the pandemic knocked us out

Here we are — blurred-eyed, exhausted, Zoom-ed out and all-too-often even clueless what month it is, let alone day of the week. And yet the narrative now is that we are turning a corner, with officials in America optimistically pushing out the concept that we’re largely moving past COVID-19. Mask mandates are being cast aside, vaccines are now at your local CVS and almost all public common spaces will be back at full capacity soon, serving Samuel Adams and the idea of the old “normal.”
U.S. PoliticsCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and the US's reopening

After months of deliberations, President Biden has finalized his plan to distribute millions of coronavirus vaccines worldwide. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted earlier that an announcement was imminent, and according to multiple sources familiar with the plans, officials could reveal it as soon as today or potentially Friday. This...
Public HealthArizona Daily Sun

Guest Column: COVID-19 may be waning in the US, but it rages elsewhere, which threatens our progress; we must intervene for all our sakes

The mood in the U.S. feels hopeful, but for tens of millions of others across the world the darkest days of the pandemic are just beginning. As the head of the Baltimore-based international humanitarian organization Catholic Relief Services (CRS) -- and a man who recently lost family in India to the coronavirus -- I can attest to the COVID-19 tsunami unfurling elsewhere.
RestaurantsPosted by
AFP

In US, tipped workers still feel the pandemic crunch

As the number of Covid-19 cases soared in Washington through the fall and winter, Tizoc Zarate waited tables at a local restaurant -- but struggled to put enough food on the table for himself and his girlfriend. Zarate, 22, says he is angry about the health risks he faced, especially given the low pay -- and the lack of support from his bosses. "I felt as if I couldn't say anything to management," Zarate told AFP, adding that at the time, he and his co-workers felt lucky to be working at all. The Mexican-American server is not alone -- hundreds of restaurant workers and activists protested this week at lunch-hour "wage strikes" across the United States, demanding an end to what they say is unacceptable pay for tipped workers.
World24newshd.tv

Pakistan welcomes US aid for dealing with pandemic

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the US aid to Pakistan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. Foreign Office said that the US had provided to Pakistan 685, 000 N-95 masks and 50, 000 protective glasses. “Similarly, it has provided 250, 000 kits and over 1, 000 Oxy meters to Pakistan,” the FO said, and added earlier the country had provided to Pakistan 200 ventilators for the coronavirus patients.
Posted by
InsideHook

Set Sail on the First Approved US Cruise Since the Pandemic Began

Cruises are back. Tentatively. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved a paid sailing by the cruise ship Celebrity Edge out of Fort Lauderdale, F.L., in late June, according to the New York Daily News. It’s the first paid cruise to launch from the U.S. since the...
Public HealthConnersville News-Examiner

US reaches new pandemic milestone: Half of adults fully vaccinated

Half of all adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Tuesday, marking another milestone in the country’s pandemic recovery. All told, nearly 159 million people in the U.S. who are 18 years or older have been administered at least one dose, and more than 129 million are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Frozen Plant-Based Food Products

These new First Pride products are being launched in Asia Pacific by Tyson Foods to provide consumers with an alternative option to try out in place of existing chicken, fish and beef products. The products will feature a plant-based recipe that will include such varieties as nuggets, bites and strips...