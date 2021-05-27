Cleveland Indians: Triston McKenzie looks improved in scoreless start

McKenzie didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Tigers, giving up only one hit over five scoreless innings. He struck out five while walking three. The 23-year-old's brief demotion seemed to light a fire under McKenzie and he returned to deliver his best start of the season, although facing the Detroit offense didn't hurt either. He still only tossed 44 of 73 pitches for strikes, and he's issued at least three free passes in seven straight outings, so the issues that originally cost him his rotation spot haven't gone away. With Zach Plesac (thumb) potentially out of action for a month or more, however, Cleveland has few other options. McKenzie will carry a 5.94 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 49:33 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next start, expected to come in a twin bill against the White Sox on Monday.