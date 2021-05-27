Cleveland Indians: Triston McKenzie looks improved in scoreless start
Triston McKenzie looks improved in scoreless start for Cleveland Indians. After the Cleveland Indians sent Triston McKenzie down to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday (May 22), he was quickly recalled just four days later and asked to start against the Detroit Tigers. With Zach Plesac heading to the Injured List, McKenzie could be asked to return to the majors once again for an extended stay, despite his recent struggles. Luckily, his start after being called up was possibly his best of the season, if not of his young major league career.