Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MA

Dennis should stick with tri-town wastewater plan

capecodtimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater challenges need to flush out old power brokers as well as contaminants. Water sheds demand structural change to manage a major change in how Cape Cod approaches a 50 year cleanup plan that has been 20 years in the making (the 208 plan). Even the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, along with the Association for the Preservation of Cape Cod , have aggressively supported, for economic as well as environmental reasons, the need to be collaborative .

www.capecodtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dennis, MA
Government
City
Fitchburg, MA
City
South Dennis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Harwich, MA
City
Dennis, MA
City
Yarmouth, MA
Yarmouth, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Treatment#Wastewater Treatment#Water Management#Water Quality#Environmental Quality#The Finance Committee#Tri Town Wastewater#Wastewater Management#Contaminants#Water Challenges#Bass River#Necessary Work#Density#Structural Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
Related
Advocacycapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/17/2021

YARMOUTH – Proposals for this year’s CARE Day, hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands, are now being accepted. CARE Day features volunteers from local businesses banding together to benefit a nonprofit that provides services to the Cape community. Infrastructure for regional nonprofit tourism…. Full Story. Legislators and Local...
Yarmouth, MAWicked Local

Four candidates seek two seats on Yarmouth Board of Selectmen

Yarmouth voters will choose between four candidates for two seats on the Board of Selectmen when they head to the polls Tuesday, May 18, for the town’s spring election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Three ballot questions also will go before voters next week, one...
Orleans, MAcapecodtimes.com

Housing is a worthwhile investment on Cape Cod

Brewster, Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet residents voted in favor of a $131.8 million Nauset Regional High School building project. Voters also gave the go-ahead a few years ago to build a new Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich for $128 million. Bourne recently built a new $40 million intermediate school to replace an aging one.
Yarmouth, MAWicked Local

For Sale? Not much, with Cape workforce ‘desperate for housing’

YARMOUTH—Cape Cod is running out of places to live: only 394 houses are for sale. Twenty-eight of those are in Yarmouth, where just a year ago available homes outnumbered those in every other town except Barnstable. Listings are now scarcer than ever, and more are being snatched up as seasonal properties, often in cash and above the asking price.
Environmentcapecod.com

Cape Cod Organization Gets Grant to Help Reduce Waste

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has been awarded $125,000 from a Sustainable Materials Recovery Program Municipal Grant. The program is orchestrated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. SMRP grants are awarded to municipalities for recycling, composting, reuse, source reduction, policy development, and enforcement activities to reduce disposal.
Harwich, MAcapecodtimes.com

Two selectmen candidates vie for one seat on the board in Harwich annual town election

Harwich Annual Town Election is Tuesday, May 18. Polls at the Community Center Gymnasium, 100 Oak St., Harwich, open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. There are two ballot questions. One asks voters to authorize a Proposition 2½ Debt Exclusion of $1.1 million to purchase a Quint fire engine. The second is also a debt exclusion of $700,000 for the town's roadwork program.
Charitiescapecod.com

CARE Day Proposals Now Being Accepted

YARMOUTH – Proposals for this year’s CARE Day, hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands, are now being accepted. CARE Day features volunteers from local businesses banding together to benefit a nonprofit that provides services to the Cape community. Infrastructure for regional nonprofit tourism attractions will be improved. This...
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Silent Spring to Update Study on Water Testing

BARNSTABLE – A virtual community event is being held by the Silent Spring Institute for past and present members of the Hyannis community on May 18th to receive information about the Massachusetts PFAS and Your Health Study. The federally funded study is looking for health consequences of past exposure to...
Yarmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I have been a resident of Yarmouth for almost 30 years now. In that time, as I try to watch those around me and learn from them, I have seen many good people come and go. But one of those good people - who stays and is vested - is Joe Glynn.
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Barnstable County Real Estate Values Continue To Spike

BARNSTABLE – Property values and volume of sales continue to spike for the Cape Cod real estate market. This past April, volume of real estate sales was up 46.4 % from April of 2020. Excluding property sales below $50,000, the median sale price for Barnstable County this April was $519,950, and a total of 688 deeds recorded.
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Nantucket, MAnshoremag.com

Experience Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard With Hy-Line Cruises

Hy-Line Cruises is a family owned and operated ferry company on Cape Cod that has been around long enough to know what you want when you’re on vacation. How do travelers describe the Hy-Line experience? Convenient, reliable, enjoyable, effortless, and stress-free. Hy-Line takes pride in the service they offer to the hundreds of thousands of travelers they carry each year on their ferries, sightseeing cruises, and fishing trips. Whether you want to get away and spend some time on the islands, or you are looking for a fun way to spend a few hours on the water while you’re on the Cape, Hy-Line Cruises has everyone covered.
Nantucket, MAjamesedition.com

Luxury, defined: What is Cape Cod architecture?

Situated on the hook-shaped headland of Massachusetts, Cape Cod (and the surrounding islands of Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and the Forbes family-owned Naushon Island) is a popular summertime vacation resort. Since the 19th century, Cape Cod has been a go-to location for wealthy home buyers. For more than a century and...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Bourne Selectmen Move Forward On Approved Town Meeting Articles

The Bourne Board of Selectmen has moved quickly on two of the warrant articles that were passed at Annual Town Meeting. Selectmen approved a petition to the state General Court to have the Bourne chief of police position removed from civil service. The board also gave its approval to a proposed language change in state law regarding funding from the Cape Cod and the Islands Water Protection Fund.
Politicscapenews.net

Talk With Legislative Staffers Scheduled

Cape Women’s Coalition, in partnership with the Cape Cod & Islands Commission on the Status of Women and The League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area, will co-present “Talking with Legislative Staffers from the Cape Delegation” on Thursday, June 17, from 9 to 10:30 AM. This Zoom event...
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

No Cape Cod towns in state's COVID-19 red zone

The state's weekly municipal report said the majority of Cape towns continue to downgrade to lower COVID-19 risk zones, with none in Barnstable county rated in the red. Barnstable, Bourne, Mashpee and Yarmouth were categorized in the yellow zone in the weekly report, which was released Thursday. The yellow zone...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.