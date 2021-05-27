Dennis should stick with tri-town wastewater plan
Water challenges need to flush out old power brokers as well as contaminants. Water sheds demand structural change to manage a major change in how Cape Cod approaches a 50 year cleanup plan that has been 20 years in the making (the 208 plan). Even the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, along with the Association for the Preservation of Cape Cod , have aggressively supported, for economic as well as environmental reasons, the need to be collaborative .www.capecodtimes.com