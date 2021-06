In this new installment of our mixing series we mix a ’90s-style breakbeat track using Waves plug-ins in Ableton Live. Mixing is a new series in which we mix tracks of various genres using stems provided to us by readers. If you’re interested in submitting a beat, we are looking for 8-16 bars of 24-bit bounces with the loudness level at no more than -15rms. We will not accept stems that already sound like a finished and mixed track. If you have included any samples, please let us know what they are. You can send your submission to editor@attackmagazine.com and make sure to also include a short artist bio, a few photos of you in your studio, and a SoundCloud link. Note that by sending in your music, you consent to allow Attack to electronically distribute your music and stems in the form of non-commercial downloads for the purposes of the article.