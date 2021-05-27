Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsonville, OR

Oregon Court of Appeals rules in favor of urban growth boundary expansion

By Corey Buchanan
Posted by 
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkyuP_0aCvs9bA00 Frog Pond East and South, future Wilsonville neighborhoods, were included in that 2018 Metro decision.

The Oregon Court of Appeals recently issued a favorable ruling for the prospects of future Wilsonville neighborhoods near Advance Road.

The Land Conservation and Development Commission's approval of Metro's 2018 urban growth boundary expansion — which included future Frog Pond East and South neighborhoods in Wilsonville as well as neighborhoods in Beaverton, Hillsboro and King City — was appealed by Housing Land Advocates, a charitable corporation that focuses on land-use policy and advocates for affordable housing. In a May 12 decision, the OCOA ruled in favor of Metro and the LCDC decision.

HLA argued that in expanding the growth boundary, Metro violated state planning goal 14, which requires that jurisdictions demonstrate future housing needs "cannot reasonably be accommodated on land already inside the urban growth boundary" when deciding to expand. The theory is that because Metro's charter prevents it from requiring cities to increase density in existing single-family neighborhoods, it is not sufficiently utilizing land within the boundary for housing.

The court, however, ruled that Metro had done enough to accommodate housing needs within the boundary, citing Metro's projection that 97% of housing needs in the next 20 years would take place within the UGB despite the charter provision. The expansion was used to cover the remaining need. Therefore, the court felt that LCDC did not violate the planning goal in approving the boundary expansion.

"In such circumstances, we cannot say that LCDC's interpretation of Goal 14 is implausible merely because it does not require Metro to impose 'additional densities in the specified single-family residential neighborhoods' in order to realize efficiencies beyond those already achieved by Metro," the court ruling read.

The order also noted that Metro prevented homeowners associations from limiting housing density in expansionary neighborhoods and that Metro requires cities to meet minimum density and housing mix requirements. The court even parsed the definition of "reasonably accommodated" and interpreted that Metro does not need to take extreme measures to increase housing density.

HLA argued during a public hearing in the case that LCDC's decision would lead to "modern-day redlining" and create internal growth boundaries because existing neighborhoods would be exempt from accommodating future housing needs.

The Wilsonville government was already moving forward with planning for its two new neighborhoods, which could include at least 1,325 homes, and will continue to do so.

"That's what we're doing now. Nothing has been delayed," City Attorney Barbara Jacobson said.

However, HLA could decide to appeal the decision to the Oregon Supreme Court. The Spokesman could not immediately reach HLA for comment.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
5
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
State
Oregon State
Beaverton, OR
Government
Wilsonville, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
King City, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Urban Growth Boundary#Urban Policy#State Land#State Court#Housing Policy#Public Housing#Metro#Housing Land Advocates#Lcdc#Ugb#The Oregon Supreme Court#Hla#Housing Density#Jurisdictions#Cities#Utilizing Land#Homeowners Associations#Internal Growth#Extreme Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Spokane, WAWenatchee World

Federal appeals court rules Spokane Tribe can operate Airway Heights casino

SPOKANE — The Spokane Tribe can continue to operate its casino in Airway Heights, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, affirming a lower court’s 2019 decision that rejected claims by the Kalispel Tribe and Spokane County that the federal government improperly approved the gaming venue. The ruling by a three-judge...
Gretna, NEOmaha.com

Court rules in favor of Gretna's 2017 annexation package, city will grow

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City of Gretna on Friday, bringing some closure to a years-long lawsuit between the city and Sarpy County. The recent ruling reverses a district court decision, which had sided with the county’s claim that Gretna could not legally annex agricultural land in its sweep to bring the city limits to Interstate 80.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)

Source: https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545. 1. Title: AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)2. Awarding Authority: Bristol City Council, The Mayor of Bristol, City Hall, Avon, Bristol, GB, BS1 5TR. Tel: 01173521181. Email: [email protected] (Jacqueline Miller)3. Contract type: Public works contract4. Description: The Awarding Authority has set out the objective of delivering 2000 new homes per year, of which 800 should be affordable, by 2020. The Affordable Housing Fund Policy, for Homes West Registered Providers (RPs), is one of a number of routes that will enable the Council to achieve this objective. It sets out how the Council will make available grants to RPs to deliver affordable homes for rent.5. CPV Code(s): 45000000, 45200000, 452100006. NUTS code(s): UKK, UKK1, UKK117. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: Region(s) of supply UNITED KINGDOM8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Opportunity Id: DN5485719. Estimated value of requirement: Not provided.10. Expression of Interest End Date 30.6.2021 (12:00:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: Please log in or register at the following portal Web: advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545 to participate.12. Other information: Keywords Housing, Affordable Key dates Estimated contract dates Start date 28/02/2021 End date 01/04/2022TKR-202167-EX-1627312# funding opportunity.
Snohomish County, WAnewsofmillcreek.com

Snohomish County Executive proposes COVID-19 related hazard pay for front-line workers

Today, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposed ordinances to the Snohomish County Council to provide supplemental pay to front-line, public-facing county employees and certain grocery workers in unincorporated Snohomish County. With the re-opening of businesses later this month, the tightening labor market, and the spread of new variants, this supplemental...
California Statehousingonline.com

CREA Closes California Fund for 444 Affordable Homes

CREA LLC announced it successfully closed California Tax Credit Fund 84, LP (Fund 84) totaling $132 million of investor equity, which will finance eight affordable housing developments across the state of California. CREA said the impact made by the new and rehabilitated affordable housing properties represents the creation of 444 homes.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

ResMan Extends Affordable Housing Capabilities to Support Rural Housing; Rounds Out Industry-Leading Affordable Housing Property Management SaaS Solution

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announces the addition of Rural Housing compliance capabilities, broadening ResMan’s innovative affordable housing solution to include support for HUD, Tax Credit and now Rural Housing properties. With these new capabilities, property managers can manage all of their Rural Housing eligibility, certification and monthly reporting within the ResMan platform, which meets all of the USDA’s requirements and connects directly with Management Interactive Network Connection (MINC) to deliver compliance reports.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

County Council Approves County Executive Elrich’s Budget Recommendations to Boost Transportation and Safety

The Montgomery County Council recently approved the County’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating and capital budgets that advance several transportation and safety initiatives that were proposed by County Executive Marc Elrich in his recommended budget. The approved initiatives include accelerated planning and design for more bus rapid transit (BRT); enhanced funding...
Washington Statehousingonline.com

Hunt Closes on $8.2 Million Financing in Washington State

Hunt Capital Partners said it and developer Housing Initiatives LLC closed on more than $8.2 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity financing for the construction of 46 units of affordable multifamily housing in Vancouver, WA, to house the homeless. The Vancouver Housing Authority will provide public housing subsidies for the apartments, Hunt said.
Illinois StatePosted by
WBEZ

Illinois Lawmakers Strengthen A Law That Requires Some Cities To Submit Affordable Housing Plans

Gail Schechter will no longer be the lone member on the Illinois Housing Appeals board. A sweeping affordable housing bill, recently passed by Illinois state lawmakers, has strengthened the Affordable Housing Planning and Appeal Act (AHPAA). That law requires cities, with at least 1,000 residents and with less than 10% affordable housing, to submit affordable housing plans to the state. The law also allows for affordable housing developers to appeal the decisions of municipalities who reject their affordable housing proposals. Those appeals are heard by the Illinois Housing Appeals board.
Anne Arundel County, MDhalethorpe.com

Anne Arundel Executive Pittman put $18.2M federal aid into his budget, plans to further involve the council on stimulus use

Pandemic assistance programs funded by the federal government will continue receiving money under The American Rescue Plan in Anne Arundel County Steuart Pittman’s budget, and his administration is drafting language to further include the County Council on spending decisions. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Olmsted County, MNPost-Bulletin

Minnesota Court of Appeals rules Minnesota Voter Alliance failed to establish any violations in absentee ballot boards

Olmsted County’s actions for establishing its absentee ballot board was vindicated in a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling seven months after November's election. The court ruled Monday that the Minnesota Voter Alliance and others failed to show that county and city governing bodies violated the law when appointing deputy county auditors and deputy city clerks to absentee ballot boards.
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon ends prescription for pseudoephedrine medicines

New law, which starts Jan. 1, still keeps them behind the counter and requires photo ID for purchases.Oregon will be the last state to end its requirement for a prescription for medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Senate passed without amendment House Bill 2648 on a 27-2 vote Monday, June 7. Under it, such products still would be kept behind the store counter — and people 18 and older would have to show photo identification to purchase them. Although the bill has an emergency clause, the new requirements take effect...
Clark County, WAVancouver Business Journal

$93,870 added to the cost of the average new home in Clark County

According to the Building Industry Association of Clark County’s (BIA) national counterpart, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), regulations imposed by government at the federal, state and local levels account for $93,870 of the final price of new single-family home. Of the $93,870, $41,330 is due to a higher...
Wiscnews.com

Study reveals housing shortage in Dodge County

JUNEAU — Affordable housing options are few, and that will likely continue. That’s the conclusion of a housing study presented at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting at 9 a.m. in the Administration Building. Russ Kashian, of the UW-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center, and research assistant Clayton Gallmann presented...
Real EstateRealty Today

Popular Markets Where You Can Buy Affordable New Homes

It is no understatement to say that the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of the way we live. While some of us have remained rooted over the course of the last year, changes in the housing market suggest that many among us have been quite mobile. The recession that...
PoliticsMexico Ledger

Mexico board approves additional road work

In April the city of Mexico approved a contract for crack and joint seal work on more than a dozen roads. That work, amounting to almost 31,000 square yards of pavement, has been completed. Because the project came in under budget, it left sufficient funds for additional work. As a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Columbia Insight

Slobs force campground closures

From Oregon to Idaho, federal land authorities are shutting down campgrounds due to trash and vandalism. Take some of the popular primitive campgrounds along the stretch of the Columbia River east of Portland near The Dalles and John Day dams, where summer convoys of leave-no-trace-challenged RVers and car campers are long accustomed to free nights of boondocking on the banks.
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

Vancouver mayor speaks on city's strategy to address homeless

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City of Vancouver recently unveiled a new plan to help those living in tents, cars, and on the streets. Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle joins Your Voice Your Vote to talk about how extensive homelessness is in the city, as well as how things differ there compared to on the other side of the river. For one, Clark County is the lead agency when it comes to addressing homelessness.