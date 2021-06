Xbox head Phil Spencer has thrown a quick bit of shade at Sony for holding off on bringing its formerly exclusive titles to PC until years after their original console release. After boasting of being the only company to ship titles across PC, consoles, and the cloud on the same day, Spencer said: "Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware up front but then charging them a second time to play on PC." It's important to remember the suit works for Microsoft, the very same company that quite literally owns Windows. Of course the titles coming out of the US company are going to hits own platforms at the same time. Sony doesn't have the same stakes in Microsoft Windows as, well, Microsoft.