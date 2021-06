The creator of the hit show Endeavour, Russell Lewis, has opened up about when season eight of the much-loved show will out released - and it's sooner than we had expected!. In a chat with Radio Times, Russell revealed that if all goes to plan, the series will be out by later in 2021. He said: "Ideally it would be lovely if it went out this year". Adding: "The delay has purely been so far in terms of production, so… our timeline survives, fingers crossed... It’s a matter for the network for when they want to schedule it, but ideally it would be lovely if it went out this year."