Driver of Jeep that crashed into Jerry’s Kitchen charged with DWI; no sobriety test

By Gerry Partido
pncguam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNakita Teresa Aguon, the alleged driver of the Jeep that smashed into Jerry’s Kitchen Restaurant in Tamuning last February, has been charged with driving while impaired. According to the magistrate’s report on the case, at approximately 1:30 am of Feb. 25, Officer Christopher Champion and other members of GPD responded to a car crash at Jerry’s Kitchen in Tamuning.

