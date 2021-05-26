Driver of Jeep that crashed into Jerry’s Kitchen charged with DWI; no sobriety test

Just before 10 pm Sunday a young mother and her 2-year-old daughter were northbound on I-69 near the Fostoria Road exit when an impaired driver came up alongside her then cut into her lane. Unable to avoid collision she struck the impaired driver’s Cadillac. With her left wheel gone she lost control of her vehicle and struck the ditch. Both she and her daughter were uninjured. When Splendora Police arrived the impaired driver had difficulty walking to the patrol car after being detained. Once the scene was cleared and I-69 was reopened Splendora Police took the driver to a lighted parking lot for field sobriety tests due to the safety concern of doing it on the freeway. The wreckers also towed both vehicles to the location so this officer could finish getting vehicle information for his report. As the officer took the impaired driver out of the patrol car he looked at his wrecked vehicle in awe and asked what happened to his vehicle. After a field sobriety test which the driver was unable to complete satisfactorily, he was arrested and charged with DWI Second. Jonathan Acie Crockham, 30, of 2422B Sailors Way in Houston had two prior DWI charges. He was arrested on March 23, 2019, in Fort Bend County for DWI. For that, he received 3-days in jail. Then on December 26, 2019, he was arrested again in Harris County by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies. That case is still pending in Harris County and a warrant was reissued in the case. He is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1500 bond and the warrant from Harris County which has no bond. Crockham had also been handled before on other charges including: