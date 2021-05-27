Cancel
Video Games

Resident Evil Village Ships 4 Million Units - Sales

By shikamaru317
vgchartz.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom announced Resident Evil Village has shipped over four million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. The game had previously shipped three million units on May 11. As a comparision Resident Evil 7: biohazard took about 10 months to ship 4.1 million units worldwide and has gone on to...

www.vgchartz.com
