Resident Evil Village Ships 4 Million Units - Sales

It’s that time again — E3, the season of massive hype, and extreme disappointment (there’s rarely any in-between). This year promises to be one of the biggest in a long time, and hold-over titles from E3’s cancellation last year may finally make an appearance, with many on fans shortlists (including Elden Ring, Metroid Prime 4, and many others). Unlike previous years, our favorite games studio Capcom will be holding their own streaming event, separate from the usual reveals during console showcases (such as last year’s Resident Evil Village reveal during the PlayStation showcase). Capcom have just revealed their lineup and it’s absolutely awesome, with upcoming titles like The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and… Resident Evil Village?