One firefighter was shot dead and another wounded when an off-duty colleague gunned them down at a Los Angeles County fire station.Los Angeles County Fire Department chief Daryl Osby confirmed that a 44-year-old firefighter had died and a 54-year-old fire captain was in a “critical but stable” condition.Chief Osby confirmed that after the shooting the suspect returned to his home, set it on fire, and was later found dead at the scene.“I never thought that it would be me or my department that would suffer this kind of loss,” he said.“I never thought when our firefighters faced danger that...